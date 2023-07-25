Ratings: Claim to Fame Tumbles After Time Slot Swap — Plus, The CW’s Comedy Debuts!

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun copped the night’s largest audience.

ABC | Now back in its usual time slot, The Bachelorette added a few eyeballs (drawing 2.5 million total viewers) and was steady in the demo (with a 0.4). Claim to Fame, however, dropped hard to series lows of 1.6 mil and 0.2. (Get the latest results/clues!)

FOX | Stars on Mars (840K/0.1) fell to new lows, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.1 mil/0.2) was steady.

NBC | Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) dipped, but The Wall (2.5 mil/0.3) held steady.

THE CW | Son of a Critch‘s double-pump Stateside debut did 460K/0.1 and then 420K/0.0 (improving on The Rising‘s average of 343K/0.0). Children Ruin Everything drew 310K/0.0 and 290K/0.1.

CBS | Said aforementioned Neighborhood repeat drew 3.1 million viewers herewith.

