Ratings: Claim to Fame Tumbles After Time Slot Swap — Plus, The CW’s Comedy Debuts!

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun copped the night’s largest audience.
ABC | Now back in its usual time slot, The Bachelorette added a few eyeballs (drawing 2.5 million total viewers) and was steady in the demo (with a 0.4). Claim to Fame, however, dropped hard to series lows of 1.6 mil and 0.2. (Get the latest results/clues!)
FOX | Stars on Mars (840K/0.1) fell to new lows, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.1 mil/0.2) was steady.
NBC | Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) dipped, but The Wall (2.5 mil/0.3) held steady.
THE CW | Son of a Critch‘s double-pump Stateside debut did 460K/0.1 and then 420K/0.0 (improving on The Rising‘s average of 343K/0.0). Children Ruin Everything drew 310K/0.0 and 290K/0.1.
CBS | Said aforementioned Neighborhood repeat drew 3.1 million viewers herewith.
Usually ignore the offerings from the CW. Gave Crick and Children Ruin a try and the really weren’t that bad. I know I’m in the vast minority, see numbers and ratings, but not bad for summer time comedy. As I posted previously, Moonshine is pretty good as well.
I’ve been enjoying Claim to Fame a lot, and I’m happy they didn’t spoil half of the relatives like they did last season. I don’t watch it live, but maybe they should move it back to the previous time slot since it performs better there.
Son of a Critch was a cute, funny, sweet, family show. I was smiling the whole time. Anyone complaining that television is missing this kind of show should be watching this one on Mondays. Then stick around for Children Ruin Everything.