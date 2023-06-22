Read Next: Retta-Starring Mystery Drama Not Moving Forward at NBC
Amazon’s Citadel Finally Cracks Nielsen Streaming Top 10 With Release of Finale; FUBAR Dominates

Citadel Season 1 Episode 6 Finale Amazon Prime Video
Courtesy of Amazon
While Ahnuld dominated Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals, Priyanka and Richard finally spied a place on the weekly chart.

For the week of May 22, Netflix’s already-renewed FUBAR muscled its way to the No. 1 spot with 1.5 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes. Nielsen describes the Schwarzenegger-led action drama as delivering an “overwhelmingly (80%) 35+ audience.”

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso placed a distant second with 769 million minutes viewed across 33 available episodes, followed by Netflix’s Queen Charlotte (571 million minutes/six episodes), Prime Video’s Mrs. Maisel (483 million minutes/43 episodes) and Netflix’s Selling Sunset (464 million minutes/56 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of May 22 were four Netflix offerings — XO Kitty, Firefly Lane, Queer Eye and Barbecue Showdown 🤷🏻‍♂️ — and the streaming chart debut of Prime Video’s global audience-targeting Citadel, which in its fifth week of eligibility/with the release of its season finale amassed 273 million minutes viewed across six total episodes.

