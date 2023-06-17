Read Next: Stranger Things Adds Linda Hamilton to Its Cast for the Fifth and Final Season
FUBAR Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix — Watch Announcement Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a special message for fans of his new comedy series: “I’ll be back.”

FUBAR has been renewed for a second season, Netflix announced Saturday at its annual Tudum fan event.

The series stars Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro as Luke and Emma Brunner, a father and daughter who discover that they’ve each been working secretly as CIA operatives, leading them to “realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all,” according to Netflix’s official logline. “Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.”

FUBAR‘s cast also includes Milan Carter as Barry, Gabriel Luna as Boro, Fortune Feimster as Roo, Travis Van Winkle as Aldon, Fabiana Udenio as Tally, Barbara Eve Harris at Dot, Aparna Brielle as Tina, Andy Buckley as Donnie and Jay Baruchel as Carter.

Nick Santora serves as showrunner of FUBAR, executive-producing alongside Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, Bill Bost, and David Ellison and Dana Goldberg for Skydance.

FUBAR‘s eight-episode first season dropped on May 25. A date for the show’s sophomore return was not included in this announcement.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Netflix’s official renewal announcement, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2 of FUBAR below.
3 Comments

  1. This show is so awful. Now I know what crap Americans like to watch that gets a renewal order.

    • This show is great/ not awful

  2. If you liked the action films Arnold did int he 80s and 90s, you’ll like this show. It’s not high art, but that’s never Schwarzenegger’s brand. It’s escapist fun. It took a few episodes but it got better, especially when they emphasized Monica Barbaro.

