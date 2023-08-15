Ratings: Ninja Warrior, Bachelorette Lead Monday; Crime Scene Kitchen Flat With Finale

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior and ABC’s The Bachelorette led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun copped the night’s biggest audience.
NBC | Ninja Warrior (with 3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) was steady week-to-week.
ABC | The Bachelorette (2.6 mil/0.4) suffered its usual “Men Tell All” freefall; Claim to Fame (1.8 mil/0.2, catch up on the latest clues) in turn dipped in the demo.
FOX | Stars on Mars (840K/0.2) rose in the demo. Crime Scene Kitchen (990K/0.2) was steady in the demo yet lost a handful of viewers with its Season 2 finale (read winners Q&A).
THE CW | Son of a Critch (360K/0.0) and Run the Burbs (230K/0.0) each lost a few viewers, while Children Ruin Everything (210K/0.0) and Bump (150K/0.0) both gained eyeballs.
CBS | The repeat of The Neighborhood drew 3.3 million viewers.
Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
CW has a night full of 0.0 in the demo. How do you pitch that to advertisers?
How are they on the way to profitability by 2025 again?