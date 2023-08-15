Ratings: Ninja Warrior, Bachelorette Lead Monday; Crime Scene Kitchen Flat With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior and ABC’s The Bachelorette led Monday in the demo, while CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun copped the night’s biggest audience.

NBC | Ninja Warrior (with 3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating) was steady week-to-week.

ABC | The Bachelorette (2.6 mil/0.4) suffered its usual “Men Tell All” freefall; Claim to Fame (1.8 mil/0.2, catch up on the latest clues) in turn dipped in the demo.

FOX | Stars on Mars (840K/0.2) rose in the demo. Crime Scene Kitchen (990K/0.2) was steady in the demo yet lost a handful of viewers with its Season 2 finale (read winners Q&A).

THE CW | Son of a Critch (360K/0.0) and Run the Burbs (230K/0.0) each lost a few viewers, while Children Ruin Everything (210K/0.0) and Bump (150K/0.0) both gained eyeballs.

CBS | The repeat of The Neighborhood drew 3.3 million viewers.

