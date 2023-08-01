Get Monday Ratings for Run the Burbs, Bump Season 2 on The CW

Read Next: Arrowverse Alums Blast Stephen Amell Over Strike Stance: ‘This F—king Guy’
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette led Monday in the demo, while NBC’s American Ninja Warrior delivered the night’s largest audience.

ABC | The Bachelorette (with 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating) was down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. Claim to Fame (1.6 mil/0.2, review the latest clues) was rock steady.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | Stars on Mars (910K/0.2) added a handful of eyeballs, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.1 mil/0.2) was steady.

THE CW | Son of a Critch (440K/0.1) was steady vs. its week-ago U.S. debut, the acquired Run the Burbs premiered to 400K and a 0.0, Children Ruin Everything (290K/0.0) was steady, and Bump opened Season 2 with its third-smallest CW audience (207K) and a typical 0.0 rating.

Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt's Inside Line! The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.
2 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. At least the Critch episode actually registered a rating number

    Reply

  2. The CW who? 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️

    Reply
