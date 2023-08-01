Get Monday Ratings for Run the Burbs, Bump Season 2 on The CW

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette led Monday in the demo, while NBC’s American Ninja Warrior delivered the night’s largest audience.
ABC | The Bachelorette (with 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating) was down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. Claim to Fame (1.6 mil/0.2, review the latest clues) was rock steady.
NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) was steady.
FOX | Stars on Mars (910K/0.2) added a handful of eyeballs, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.1 mil/0.2) was steady.
THE CW | Son of a Critch (440K/0.1) was steady vs. its week-ago U.S. debut, the acquired Run the Burbs premiered to 400K and a 0.0, Children Ruin Everything (290K/0.0) was steady, and Bump opened Season 2 with its third-smallest CW audience (207K) and a typical 0.0 rating.
At least the Critch episode actually registered a rating number
