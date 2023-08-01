Get Monday Ratings for Run the Burbs, Bump Season 2 on The CW

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette led Monday in the demo, while NBC’s American Ninja Warrior delivered the night’s largest audience.

ABC | The Bachelorette (with 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating) was down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. Claim to Fame (1.6 mil/0.2, review the latest clues) was rock steady.

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3 mil/0.3) was steady.

FOX | Stars on Mars (910K/0.2) added a handful of eyeballs, while Crime Scene Kitchen (1.1 mil/0.2) was steady.

THE CW | Son of a Critch (440K/0.1) was steady vs. its week-ago U.S. debut, the acquired Run the Burbs premiered to 400K and a 0.0, Children Ruin Everything (290K/0.0) was steady, and Bump opened Season 2 with its third-smallest CW audience (207K) and a typical 0.0 rating.

