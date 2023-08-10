Wednesday Ratings: Big Brother Dips But Still Dominates, Nancy Drew Grows

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother led Wednesday both in total viewers and in the demo.
CBS | In the wake of some early-season controversy, Big Brother drew 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down a tick from its week-ago opener. Superfan — which was clearly taped a year ago yet manages to incorporate “live” Twitter voting…? — debuted to 1.4 mil and a 0.2, down sharply from The Challenge: USA‘s year-ago averages (2.1 mil/0.4) in the cozy aprés-BB time slot.
FOX | The newly renewed MasterChef (2 mil/0.3), plus Food Stars (1.5 mil/0.2), were steady.
NBC | LA Fire & Rescue (2.5 mil/0.2) was steady with its finale.
ABC | The Wonder Years (1.5 mil/0.2) dipped to a season low in audience while steady in the demo.
THE CW | With their antepenultimate episodes everrrrr, Nancy Drew (395K/0.0) rose to match its second-best audience of the season, while Riverdale (220K/0.0) added a few eyeballs.
Want SCOOP on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com, and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
So disappointed in Big Brother already. It’s so obvious that this season is scripted to be the Cirie show.
I have never watched Survivor and have no intentions to ever do so, which means that I had absolutely no idea who Cirie was.
And frankly, I hope she is gone soon. And the sooner, the better. Her vibe is terrible for the house and she adds nothing, zilch, nada, to the show.
Which means, of course, that she will end up being a finalist.
I just hate planted players and putting her in there with her son is clearly structured to make the game easier for them to work the other houseguests. Plus anyone who knows anything about her should (emphasis on should) be smart enough to know that you cannot trust her at all, never. So those HG who knew who she was when they saw her are dumber than dumb to think she’ll be any different with them.
Agree with the both of you. I haven’t yet watched last night’s episode and I’m not sure if I will. Leave it to Big Brother to cast a legendary player from ANOTHER show for their landmark 25th season. 🙄
Yep, a clear plant with a huge advantage. That’s not obvious at all. So disappointing.
Cirie was obnoxious as hell on Survivor. Pretty much the same on Big Bro.
It’s The Cirie show with the Big brother cast. All about her I’ve noticed. They even have her as the last person in the credits to signal she’s the star of the show. Rigged
TWY is dead. No former fall series thrown to the summer for a burn off gets renewed for another season.
We shall see!
I hope it gets a better chance! I really like the show, but Wednesday nights in the summer aren’t doing it any favors.
Will miss LA Fire and Rescue. Excellent show. The interview with the female rookie firefighter was extremely touching.