Wednesday Ratings: Big Brother Dips But Still Dominates, Nancy Drew Grows

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother led Wednesday both in total viewers and in the demo.

CBS | In the wake of some early-season controversy, Big Brother drew 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down a tick from its week-ago opener. Superfan — which was clearly taped a year ago yet manages to incorporate “live” Twitter voting…? — debuted to 1.4 mil and a 0.2, down sharply from The Challenge: USA‘s year-ago averages (2.1 mil/0.4) in the cozy aprés-BB time slot.

FOX | The newly renewed MasterChef (2 mil/0.3), plus Food Stars (1.5 mil/0.2), were steady.

NBC | LA Fire & Rescue (2.5 mil/0.2) was steady with its finale.

ABC | The Wonder Years (1.5 mil/0.2) dipped to a season low in audience while steady in the demo.

THE CW | With their antepenultimate episodes everrrrr, Nancy Drew (395K/0.0) rose to match its second-best audience of the season, while Riverdale (220K/0.0) added a few eyeballs.

