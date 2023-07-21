The Walking Dead’s ‘Richonne’ Spinoff Finally Has a Title — Plus, See the Teaser That’ll Leave You Seeing Red

During Friday’s Walking Dead Fan Watch Party at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC at last revealed the title of the long, long-awaited spinoff that is set to reunite Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as star-crossed lovers Rick and Michonne. And it is…?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The network also dropped a, ahem, colorful teaser for the show, which you can watch above.

You’ll recall that when Lincoln made his last appearance on the mothership back in 2018, the network announced that his embattled character’s story would be continuing in a series of movies. Four years later, AMC disclosed a change of plans: The movies wouldn’t be movies anymore but a six-episode limited series that would also star Lincoln’s longtime leading lady Gurira.

Per the official logline for The Ones Who Live, which is slated to premiere in 2024, “the series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… and ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

The “Richonne” drama marks the sixth spinoff in the franchise, following Fear the Walking Dead (which has six episodes left in its eighth and final season), the two-season World Beyond (which reintroduced Pollyanna McIntosh as Rick’s rescuer, Jadis), the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, the Negan/Maggie rematch Dead City (which airs its Season 1 finale Sunday at 9/8c) and Daryl Dixon (which bows Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9/8c). For more news on Dead City and Daryl Dixon, click here.

