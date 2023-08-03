Read Next: Reservation Dogs Premiere: Director Danis Goulet Talks ‘Highlight of My Career’ and Series’ ‘Profound Impact’
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

The Chi Premiere Sneak Peek: Douda Makes Emmett an Offer He Really Can’t Refuse (Exclusive)

Share

That partnership with Otis “Douda” Perry still looking like a good idea, Emmett?

We’re guessing that the answer to that question is no, given the menacing way Douda and his men approach the Smokey’s owner in this exclusive clip from The Chi‘s Season 6 premiere.

Fans will remember that Otis came to Emmett at the end of Season 5 and offered to make him a rich man. In the video above, their business partnership is established… but it certainly feels like the former mayor has all the power. And Emmett looks flat-out scared to get in the car when Otis asks — plus, they have a grand opening to get to! — but neither of those details seem to concern Douda. Will Emmett do as he’s told?

The Showtime drama will return for an expanded, 16-episode sixth season on Sunday at 9/8c; the episode will be available on Friday, Aug. 4, on Paramount+ With Showtime and On Demand. The season will be split in half, with the second eight episodes airing at a later date.

Per the season’s official synopsis: “This season, life in The Chi reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett and Kiesha’s blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake launches a new business, and Papa falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season’s 16 jaw-dropping episodes.”

Press PLAY on the video above to find out what happens, then hit the comments with your predictions about the season!

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
August 03, 2023
03:00 AM
Hart to HeartHeartstopperThe Lincoln LawyerStar Trek: Strange New WorldsSuper Mario Bros. MovieWarrior
02:05 PM
Lollapalooza Livestream
08:00 PM
Generation GapNFL Hall of Fame Game
09:00 PM
FBoy Island
10:00 PM
Tacoma FDWhat We Do in the Shadows
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad