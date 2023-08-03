The Chi Premiere Sneak Peek: Douda Makes Emmett an Offer He Really Can’t Refuse (Exclusive)

That partnership with Otis “Douda” Perry still looking like a good idea, Emmett?

We’re guessing that the answer to that question is no, given the menacing way Douda and his men approach the Smokey’s owner in this exclusive clip from The Chi‘s Season 6 premiere.

Fans will remember that Otis came to Emmett at the end of Season 5 and offered to make him a rich man. In the video above, their business partnership is established… but it certainly feels like the former mayor has all the power. And Emmett looks flat-out scared to get in the car when Otis asks — plus, they have a grand opening to get to! — but neither of those details seem to concern Douda. Will Emmett do as he’s told?

The Showtime drama will return for an expanded, 16-episode sixth season on Sunday at 9/8c; the episode will be available on Friday, Aug. 4, on Paramount+ With Showtime and On Demand. The season will be split in half, with the second eight episodes airing at a later date.

Per the season’s official synopsis: “This season, life in The Chi reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett and Kiesha’s blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake launches a new business, and Papa falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed over the course of this season’s 16 jaw-dropping episodes.”

Press PLAY on the video above to find out what happens, then hit the comments with your predictions about the season!