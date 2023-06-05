Sigourney Weaver Presides Over a Family’s Secrets in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Trailer — Get Premiere Date

A family’s long-standing mystery puts forth new roots in the trailer for Sigourney Weaver’s new drama The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which Prime Video released Monday.

The drama is an adaptation of Holly Ringland’s 2018 novel, which tells the story of Alice, who is brought to her grandmother June’s flower farm at age 9 after her parents die in a mysterious fire. Weaver, whose lengthy resumé includes the Alien and Avatar films, plays June.

Per the official synopsis, as Alice grows up, her “journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.”

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will premiere with three episodes on Friday, Aug. 4. After that, Prime Video will release one episode weekly until the series finale on Sept. 1.

In addition to Weaver, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers), Leah Purcell (Wentworth), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Frankie Adams (The Expanse), Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers), Alexander England (How to Please a Woman), Sebastián Zurita (Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am a Woman) and Xavier Samuel (Elvis).



Sarah Lambert (Australia’s Love Child) serves as showrunner. Glendyn Ivin (Australia’s The Cry) directs all seven episodes. Both Lambert and Ivin also are EPs on the series.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the teaser trailer, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart?