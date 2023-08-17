Sam Heughan’s The Couple Next Door: Get a First Look at Outlander Star’s Racy New Thriller on Starz

Jamie Fraser? Who’s he?

Prepare to see Outlander‘s Sam Heughan in a new light, courtesy of new photos from his upcoming Starz series The Couple Next Door.

Per the series’ official logline: ” When Evie (played by Eleanor Tomlinson, Poldark) and Pete (Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away With Murder) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw, Pennyworth). As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever.”

The six-part series will premiere on Starz in 2024 following a run this Fall on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

The Couple Next Door is directed by Dries Vos and written by David Allison. Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino and Alison Kee are executive producers. Eagle Eye Drama produces.

Outlander aired its midseason finale in August. (Read a recap.)Heughan currently stars in Season 2 of Starz’s Men in Kilts, alongside his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish.

