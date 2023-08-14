Read Next: Dancing With the Stars’ Derek Hough Pitches an All-Winners Season — Which Champs Would You Want Back?
Riverdale Video: Jughead Gets Closer to Learning the Truth About the Comet

Just two episodes of Riverdale remain, and the truth about the gang’s time warp back to the 1950s is starting to come out.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at this Wednesday’s penultimate episode (The CW, 9/8c), with Jughead telling Veronica that his latest comic book got rejected by Dr. Werthers. The sticking point was a story entitled “The Comet,” about a Black man and a white woman falling in love after a comet destroys New York City. (It seems Dr. Werthers is not a fan of interracial romance.)

But we also know that the whole reason Jughead, Veronica and their pals are in the 1950s is because Tabitha whisked them away to a safe time period after a comet destroyed the town of Riverdale. So maybe that fact is starting to seep into Jughead’s subconscious. In a preview for Wednesday’s episode, Tabitha returns and shows Jughead something on his television that has him in tears and saying, “I remember everything.”

The episode’s official synopsis reads: “As the town’s past secrets start to bubble to the surface, Jughead and the gang are forced to make a difficult decision that will change each of their lives forever.” As for Riverdale‘s series finale — which will feature an elderly Betty reliving her high school days with her friends’ memories restored — it airs Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9/8c on The CW.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at this week’s Riverdale, and then tell us in the comments: What are you most hoping to see in the final two episodes?
