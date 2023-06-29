Read Next: Whoopi Goldberg Eviscerates Clarence Thomas in Wake of Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ruling — Watch Video
Outlander’s Claire and Jamie Snuggle, Plan for the Unfortunate Event of Their Deaths — Watch Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

There is nearly no topic that Jamie and Claire Fraser can’t make romantic, as evidenced by this exclusive sneak peek from Friday’s Outlander (Starz, 8/7c).

Although they look as snuggly and in love as ever — and they are! — the subject at hand isn’t the sexiest: The Frasers are musing about how they’ll handle arrangements in the event that one of them dies before the other. Hot!

“Would you like to be buried here, or taken back to Scotland?” Claire (played by Caitriona Balfe) wonders, which makes Jamie (Sam Heughan) smile. “I should be lucky to be buried at all, Sassenach,” he replies, chipper. “Much more likely I’ll be drowned, burned or left to rot on some battlefield. Dinna fash.”

Things turn more serious, however, when the conversation turns to how Jamie will handle things in the event of Claire’s death — a concept with which Himself doesn’t like to engage much, if at all.

Per the official description for the episode, titled “Death Be Not Proud”: “Jamie discovers Arch Bug has been keeping a dangerous secret. In the 20th century, Roger and Brianna find a link to Jamie and Claire.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Frasers cuddle and confront the stark fact of their own mortality, then hit the comments with your thoughts!
2 Comments

  1. Jamie Fraser is Perfect!

  2. Awww. Jamie can’t think of Claire dead. He’s okay being worm food though.

