Minx Season 2 Premiere Sneak Peek: Doug Is Doggedly Determined to Hook a New Backer (Exclusive)

You don’t have to have seen the rest of Minx‘s Season 2 premiere to know that when Doug approaches a wealthy potential publisher at a fancy event during the episode, it’s not quite the “happy accident” he makes it out to be.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Jake Johnson’s Doug, Ophelia Lovibond’s Joyce and a furry, four-legged friend approach Elizabeth Perkins’ Constance at a dog show to see whether she’s interested in being their new financial backer. Or, we should say, Doug does the approaching and most of the talking, while Joyce looks incredibly uncomfortable at being an unwitting participant in an ambush.

Still, Constance seems more intrigued and/or amused than annoyed by the pair. “It’s fine,” she says breezily as Joyce tries to give her an out. “Entrepreneurs proposition me everywhere I go. The perils of being a wealthy widow.”

The 1970s-set comedy returns for Season 2 on Friday (9/8c) on Starz, which rescued the show after HBO Max renewed and then un-renewed it in 2022. (The episode will be available at midnight on the 21st on the Starz app and on demand.) Until then, press PLAY on the video at the top of this post to get a good look at the Season 2 premiere, then hit the comments with your thoughts and predictions!

July 20, 2023
03:00 AM
09:00 PM
10:00 PM
