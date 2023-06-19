Gotham Knights Sneak Peek: As Duela Mulls a New Name, Mom Drops Unexpected News (Exclusive)

Duela is given a lot to think about in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the next-to-last episode of Gotham Knights ever.

When last we tuned into the CW series, Duela (played by Olivia Rose Keegan) joyfully reunited with her momma, Jane Doe (The Librarians‘ Lindy Booth), who had just been sprung from Arkham following a lengthy incarceration.

Mom’s first order of business was to drug/abduct Harvey Dent (Misha Collins), then task Duela with putting a bullet into the man who was her actual father. (As Jane detailed for Duela and viewers, Harvey was a frequent hook-up back in the day, but when he — unaware of what his “evil” alter was up to — reported her to the cops as a crazed stalker, she got locked up.)

Harvey miraculously survived being shot by his kid, so Duela in the clip above is quick to ask if her mother is disappointed in her. Press play to get Jane Doe’s reaction, hear some early workshopping on a new name for Duela, and then learn of Jane’s surprising plan for the immediate future….

Elsewhere in the recently cancelled, not-being-saved series’ penultimate episode, titled “City of Owls” and airing Tuesday at 9/8c: The team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names, and Harvey follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered.