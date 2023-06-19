Read Next: Daryl Dixon’s Lost at Sea in Teaser for New Walking Dead Spinoff
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Gotham Knights Sneak Peek: As Duela Mulls a New Name, Mom Drops Unexpected News (Exclusive)

Share

Duela is given a lot to think about in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the next-to-last episode of Gotham Knights ever.

When last we tuned into the CW series, Duela (played by Olivia Rose Keegan) joyfully reunited with her momma, Jane Doe (The LibrariansLindy Booth), who had just been sprung from Arkham following a lengthy incarceration.

Mom’s first order of business was to drug/abduct Harvey Dent (Misha Collins), then task Duela with putting a bullet into the man who was her actual father. (As Jane detailed for Duela and viewers, Harvey was a frequent hook-up back in the day, but when he — unaware of what his “evil” alter was up to — reported her to the cops as a crazed stalker, she got locked up.)

Harvey miraculously survived being shot by his kid, so Duela in the clip above is quick to ask if her mother is disappointed in her. Press play to get Jane Doe’s reaction, hear some early workshopping on a new name for Duela, and then learn of Jane’s surprising plan for the immediate future….

Elsewhere in the recently cancelled, not-being-saved series’ penultimate episode, titled “City of Owls” and airing Tuesday at 9/8c: The team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names, and Harvey follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered.

Watch scoop on Gotham Knights, or for any other TV show? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

What to Watch Today
June 20, 2023
11:00 AM
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
07:00 PM
You Are Here
08:00 PM
American Ninja WarriorBlack Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black CultureJuneteenth: A Global Celebration of FreedomNCIS CrossoverThe RisingStars on MarsXernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White
09:00 PM
BaronsCrime Scene Kitchen
10:00 PM
Cruel SummerHip-Hop at 50: Rhythms, Rhymes & Reflections - A Soul of a Nation Presentation
11:00 PM
Happy Valley
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

James Gunn Says He’s “Blown Away” With ‘Superman: Legacy’ Auditions
James Gunn Says He’s “Blown Away” With ‘Superman: Legacy’ Auditions
Messi’s Miami Contract: $50M-$60M a Year Before Adidas, Apple Money
Messi’s Miami Contract: $50M-$60M a Year Before Adidas, Apple Money
Salma Hayek ‘Shocked’ by ‘Black Mirror’ Script — She Plays a ‘Disgusting, Grotesque’ Version of Herself
Salma Hayek ‘Shocked’ by ‘Black Mirror’ Script — She Plays a ‘Disgusting, Grotesque’ Version of Herself
A New Book About ‘The Flash’ Reveals Rare Photos, Behind-the-Scenes Details About Bringing the DC Superhero to Life
A New Book About ‘The Flash’ Reveals Rare Photos, Behind-the-Scenes Details About Bringing the DC Superhero to Life
How to Shop for a Squat Rack That Fits in a Home Gym 
Spy_White
How to Shop for a Squat Rack That Fits in a Home Gym 
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad