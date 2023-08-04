Zachary Levi Says His Joke About ‘Dumb’ Strike Rules Was ‘Taken Out of Context’ — Read Full Statement

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zachary Levi has released a statement regarding a now-viral comment he made about the current SAG-AFTRA strike, explaining that his “offhand remark” was “taken out of context.”
“It’s come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context,” Levi says. “So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike. I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago. This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move.”
Levi’s statement then pivots to the fans, with whom he also sympathizes: “We also cannot forget our fans during this strike. Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage. Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”
The remarks in question were made by Levi last month at Manchester Comic-Con in the UK, a recording of which has made the rounds online and ruffled more than a few feathers. Here’s what Levi told fans while speaking at the convention:
“I’m not allowed to talk about … this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work. I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in — as the best prince ever! I’m not allowed to talk about those things.”
Watch the video of Levi’s comment below:
(Without directly addressing them, Levi was clearly alluding to Shazam!, Chuck and Tangled, for those of you playing along at home.)
Levi’s statement comes just days after Stephen Amell clarified anti-union statements he made at a recent fan convention.
I watched the video, it was pretty hard to take it out of context. I know they always backpedal after being called out, but when the whole thing is on video, it is hard to walk that back. Just own it and say you won’t do it again.
In no way, shape or form he said he was against the strike, like Amell did. He was trying to empathise with the fans in the audience and explain he wouldn’t be able to talk about films and TV shows he had been in, even if long ago. Perhaps dumb was not the best word, but, off the cuff, we don’t always speak perfectly, as if reading off a script. We live in this dark place now that if someone is even 100% off the line, we write them off. But, it’s not so simple. The vice-president of SAG-AFTRA was on a ComicCon panel. Some of the rules are murky. And Levy did *not* talk about any past projects, respecting the rules.
If you want to pedantic, he never literally said he was against the strike. But you’re playing dumb if you act like calling the rules of the strike a “joke” is a way of showing support for the strike.
How is it dumb? The unions are not the mob, but the way they are treating people is certainly starting to come off that way.
Not being allowed to plug shows is absolutely ridiculous and is costing everyone money.
I really hope this whole thing leads to the downfall of Hollywood and something new can take its place. The fact that there are people defending “unions” who are doing nothing but hurting workers is just so wild.
SAG and WGA have a monopoly on entertainment. I think that needs to change. There’s almost no way to have a successful career without them. There’s no other field where that is the case. If you don’t want to play in the NBA you can go to Europe. There are a hundred soccer leagues where you could be a millionaire. You could be a tech worker, an accountant, a construction worker whereever you want. But if you want to be an actor or a writer for TV you have to bow down to these mobs.
Bob… Iger, is that you?
SAG and WGA have no more of a monopoly than the NBA. Arguably less in fact, because while I can’t name any other basketball league, I can name 2 other acting unions without even thinking – Equity (British acting union) and ACTRA (Canadian)
I disagree with his overall OG comments, but I do think the unions need to take a longer look at Cons. I agree that discussing UPCOMMING projects should be off the table. But prior projects should be on the table. Here, him going to a Chuck reunion, or a Disney con to talk about past projects doesn’t hurt the strike. It does help the studios, but I’d argue that it is miniscule help, and the same small level of harm to the unions. Like, barely measurable, both ways. The only folks who really benefit are the fans.
.
I’m not saying I agree completely, but I understand. I’m not saying their should be a blanket waiver, but there should be more wiggle room here.
I think an actor promoting their past work at a Con does promote upcoming work. Fans are more likely to want to see your upcoming work when they are reminded of you and the work you did in the past. As in I really liked him in “Chuck” or “Shazam” so maybe I will go to his new movie. That may be the reason for the restrictions on talking about old work. I am guessing there is no way for the unions to prevent the actors from appearing at Cons, just what they can talk about.
For the longest time, Zachary Levi seemed like he was cool… now he’s anything but. He hasn’t even had his Nerd HQ at SDCC the last couple of years now.
Seriously, what happened to him (besides becoming a Jordan Peterson stan)?
This. He seemed so cool, but ended up like most of the douche canoes that he seemed better than.
He has become so unlikeable over the years. I don’t recall if it was the first Shazam movie that he had to “bulk up,” but once he did, it’s like he grew a massive ego along with his muscles.
Zachary Levi is MAGA. That explains who he is.
I’m so tired of these “celebrities” speaking out, saying something ignorant, and then they try to walk it back saying, “I didn’t mean it that way; It was taken out of context, etc.”
I lost any respect for him when he made his (not out of context) antivax and Covid denying (cannot quote) comments.
He’s still sore about Shazam 2 being a total flop.
True fans know Zachary wasn’t putting down the strike. Just saying it’s frustrating to make appearances for the fans but he can’t talk about any specific projects. Why does everyone hate all over him? Some of us still enjoy and appreciate his work.
He’s getting hate because he CONSTANTLY speaks out with ignorant comments on COVID, vaccines, the strike, and everything else.
I used to be a fan. Now I want him to go away.
You’d think he would have learned a little something from Stephen Amell. How about just don’t talk about the strike if you don’t have anything constructive to add?
Oh please, he’e not new. He is a dues paying member of a union. That union has in the past negotiated things for its members that they benefit from. Part of reaping the rewards it to also follow the rules and understand that sometimes you have to work collectively for the good of all. He knew that by saying what he was saying in the way he was saying it, he was coyly circumventing the rules. The rules that are part of the strike are what they are. You follow them because that is what you signed up for.
I’d call him a putz but he’s an antisemitic pos who has said on the record that he uses the name Zachary Levi to ‘sound Jewish.’ Grow like an onion.
His original “out of context, off hand remark” seems on brand based on his behavior in recent years.
Keep in mind, the studios want to drag this out. They will wait 6 months or longer, when the majority of the strikers can’t afford not to work anymore and they break with SAG and WGA, offering their own contracts to anyone willing to sign and that will be the end of SAG and the WGA. In the end of the day, most will choose to provide for their families.
Everything he says is protected by his 1st amendment rights. No union can tell its members what they can or can not say and if they try that or anything else he should sue them for damages. Besides, why wouldn’t you want you members to go out to conventions to gather support from the fans and maybe even ask them to help by writing the studios or donating to the strike funds. Remember, the studios may pay the actors, but its the fans that pay the studios! Keep your fans happy, SAG/WGA, above all else!