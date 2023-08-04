Zachary Levi Says His Joke About ‘Dumb’ Strike Rules Was ‘Taken Out of Context’ — Read Full Statement

Zachary Levi has released a statement regarding a now-viral comment he made about the current SAG-AFTRA strike, explaining that his “offhand remark” was “taken out of context.”

“It’s come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context,” Levi says. “So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike. I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago. This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move.”

Levi’s statement then pivots to the fans, with whom he also sympathizes: “We also cannot forget our fans during this strike. Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage. Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”

The remarks in question were made by Levi last month at Manchester Comic-Con in the UK, a recording of which has made the rounds online and ruffled more than a few feathers. Here’s what Levi told fans while speaking at the convention:

“I’m not allowed to talk about … this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work. I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in — as the best prince ever! I’m not allowed to talk about those things.”

Watch the video of Levi’s comment below:

Stephen Amell crying about the #SAGAFTRA strike guidelines now we have Zachary Levi… pic.twitter.com/PnDyRuHfGL — ⚡️PJ⚡️🌈 (@PJocky82) August 3, 2023

(Without directly addressing them, Levi was clearly alluding to Shazam!, Chuck and Tangled, for those of you playing along at home.)

Levi’s statement comes just days after Stephen Amell clarified anti-union statements he made at a recent fan convention.