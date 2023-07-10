Community Vet Yvette Nicole Brown Shuts Down ‘Idiotically Nasty’ Shirley Hater on Instagram

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
A Shirley-hating Community fan picked the wrong day to come for Yvette Nicole Brown.
On Sunday, the Greendale CC alum — and newly-minted Emmy nominations co-host — shared a message she received from an Instagram user who expressed “hope” that she would not be involved in Peacock’s upcoming Community movie because Shirley was “by far the most unlikable character” on the beloved sitcom.
“I try to be better but the asshats just keep pulling me back,” Brown’s epic takedown began. “I promise I don’t care if Dim-Dim or anyone else likes Shirley or any other character I play. Characters don’t exist. This mess is make believe. Are they serious?!”
Brown went on to note, “We’ve got bigger problems in this world than what I did as a character on a TV show 14 years ago,” reminding folks that “a twice impeached, sexually assaulting criminal is running for president again and a third of the country wants to vote for him.
“What baffles me is someone choosing to seek out a stranger to be idiotically nasty,” she concluded, “thinking the stranger gives a [s–t].”
In fulfilling Community‘s #SixSeasonsAndAMovie prophecy last fall, Peacock confirmed that the feature-length followup will feature original cast members Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong. Fellow OG pupil Donald Glover is expected to make an appearance, while Brown’s involvement remains TBD. (Chevy Chase, meanwhile, is not expected to return, to the surprise of no one.)
As we reported last month, production on the pic — which was slated to get underway in June — is on hold due to the Writers Guild strike.
“That was a bummer, because we were getting very close” to filming, McHale lamented to TVLine. “But at the same time, I’m a thousand billion percent behind the writers. The writers need to be paid.”
So is she going to be in the movie or not?
To be determined. She hasn’t made a decision yet.
I hope she IS involved and I love Yvette and her character of Shirley <3
Agree. She needs to return. She is part of the original magic
I am soooooo sick of haters!!! It’s so ridiculous.
Almost all the characters were portrayed as terrible at different times and in different ways. That was kind of the point — to set up sitcom tropes and then gradually bash them.
Was going to say the same thing, one of the interesting aspects of Community was that no one was portrayed as perfect or flawless in any way.
I really hope Yvette will be involved. I’m a big fan of her and the character Shirley.
Yvette don’t care..
This Shirley agrees with Yvette. Don’t watch if you don’t like it.
The more i rewatch and the older I get, the more I get the character of Shirley and the more i realize how truly brilliant YNB was in the role.
Shirley was great. I get that she wants to defend herself and she has every right to do so, but I wouldn’t have given the troll any attention because it is what they wanted.
She says she doesn’t care; yet takes the time to respond anyway, which doesn’t really scream ‘I don’t care what fans think of my character’. I know what she meant and I like the actress/the character, but she’s just giving attention to someone who desperately asked for it.
I never watched Community so I can’t comment on the character, but YNB is so annoying online I muted her on Twitter years ago. She’s the center’s version of a MAGA, I won’t say the left because so many of her policy choices are centrist and not leftist. She’a a BlueMAGA through and through, just as annoying, rude and deceitful as many of the worst MAGA on Twitter.
If there was a challenge to make something totally unpolitical, political you would get the award.
Well they have a right to their opinion of what they think an unlikeable character to them is….I’m not sure why they needed to be “shut down”. YNB is a great person, and have always enjoyed her in the role and her many appearances of other shows, but she should have grown a thicker skin in this case because you can’t stop fans from being vocal about what they like and don’t like.