Community Vet Yvette Nicole Brown Shuts Down ‘Idiotically Nasty’ Shirley Hater on Instagram

A Shirley-hating Community fan picked the wrong day to come for Yvette Nicole Brown.

On Sunday, the Greendale CC alum — and newly-minted Emmy nominations co-host — shared a message she received from an Instagram user who expressed “hope” that she would not be involved in Peacock’s upcoming Community movie because Shirley was “by far the most unlikable character” on the beloved sitcom.

“I try to be better but the asshats just keep pulling me back,” Brown’s epic takedown began. “I promise I don’t care if Dim-Dim or anyone else likes Shirley or any other character I play. Characters don’t exist. This mess is make believe. Are they serious?!”

Brown went on to note, “We’ve got bigger problems in this world than what I did as a character on a TV show 14 years ago,” reminding folks that “a twice impeached, sexually assaulting criminal is running for president again and a third of the country wants to vote for him.

“What baffles me is someone choosing to seek out a stranger to be idiotically nasty,” she concluded, “thinking the stranger gives a [s–t].”

In fulfilling Community‘s #SixSeasonsAndAMovie prophecy last fall, Peacock confirmed that the feature-length followup will feature original cast members Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong. Fellow OG pupil Donald Glover is expected to make an appearance, while Brown’s involvement remains TBD. (Chevy Chase, meanwhile, is not expected to return, to the surprise of no one.)

As we reported last month, production on the pic — which was slated to get underway in June — is on hold due to the Writers Guild strike.

“That was a bummer, because we were getting very close” to filming, McHale lamented to TVLine. “But at the same time, I’m a thousand billion percent behind the writers. The writers need to be paid.”