TVLine Items: Emmy Noms News, Original Ugly Betty Returns and More

Yvette Nicole Brown, set your alarm for the Emmy nominations.

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced by the Community actress and Academy Chair Frank Scherma on Wednesday, July 12, at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT, streaming live at Emmys.com/nominations.

The awards telecast is currently slated to air Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on Fox (but there has been talk that the ceremony may be delayed if deals are not reached between the AMPTP and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.)

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Yo Soy Betty, La Fea, on which ABC’s Ugly Betty was based, will return with a sequel series, Betty La Fea, streaming on Prime Video in 2024, our sister site Variety reports. Original stars Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello will reprise their roles as Betty and Armando in the project, which finds the couple still married 20 years later and Betty trying to repair her relationship with her teenage daughter while battling an economic crisis in her family company.

* Issa Rae’s Max series Rap Sh!t has added Jacob Romero (Greenleaf) and Kyle Bary (Ginny & Georgia) in recurring roles for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. Romero will play notable rapper Lord AK, while Bary will portray Courtney Taylor, an up-and-coming rapper opening for Lord AK on tour.

* Netflix reality competition Snowflake Mountain —wherein “10 spoiled young adults experience nature with a parental safety net” — has been cancelled after one season, Deadline reports. Season 1 dropped in June 2022.

* Freeform has released a trailer for Praise Petey, an animated comedy featuring the voices of Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and Christine Baranski (The Good Fight). It premieres Friday, July 21 at 10/9c with its first two episodes on Freeform and with all 10 episodes on Hulu the next day.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?