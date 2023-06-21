Yellowstone’s Last Episodes: Finally, Some Good News

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
A silver lining has emerged amid all of the Yellowstone Sturm und Drang: franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan says the series’ delayed six-episode swan song may be expanded.
“If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10,” Sheridan tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It’ll be as long as it needs to be.”
Yellowstone‘s fifth season was initially intended to consist of 14 episodes, split into two parts. The first eight episodes aired in 2022, with the remaining six pushed to late 2023 due to uncertainties surrounding Kevin Coster’s involvement and the ongoing WGA strike.
One thing is certain: The current iteration of Yellowstone will end with Season 5, with an as-yet-untitled spinoff of unknown premise — one quite possibly led by Matthew McConaughey — launching shortly thereafter.
In the aforementioned THR piece, Sheridan also sets the record straight about the Coster kerfuffle and cryptically teases the fate of John Dutton (more on that here).
I wish they would keep the show going it’s the best show on TV ! It has the perfect people for the show ! It’s the best !
So tired of reading about poor John! Hope he does not come back!!!
Keep the show going!! Kill off John Dutton and bring in Mathew as the oldest illegitimate son who gets the ranch. I am so over Kevin Costner and all the bull that comes with him.
Shame on Kevin Costner for opting out of the best show on TV. Really wish show would continue with daughter Beth as the lead actor. I thought she was the best part on the show.