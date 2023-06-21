Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Talks Kevin Costner’s Exit, John Dutton’s Fate: ‘I Don’t Do F–k You Car Crashes’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Creator Taylor Sheridan has broken his silence on the forthcoming end of Yellowstone and Kevin Costner’s surprising exit.
News of his departure broke in February, with reports pointing to disputes between the actor and the series regarding his shooting schedule. Press indicated that Costner wanted to shoot the final season’s back half for one week only, a claim the actor and his lawyer promptly refuted.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan commented on Costner’s upcoming exit from the series, and hinted at what’s ahead for the show’s leading ranch owner, John Dutton. (Plus, some good news about Yellowstone’s end!)
“My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct,” the writer/director said in reference to the actor’s passion project, a four-movie Western epic titled Horizon that Costner is co-writing, directing and starring in. “He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did.”
Despite the dramatic headlines, Sheridan said his opinion of Costner and his work on Yellowstone “hasn’t altered,” but once lawyers and reps got involved “then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.”
As for the fate of Costner’s character, Sheridan expressed disappointment. “It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it,” he said.
But fans of the show can rest assured that it won’t be a cheap ending or anything similar to how his character, Deputy Chief David Hale, met his end on Sons of Anarchy.
“I don’t do f–k-you car crashes,” he said. “Whether [Dutton’s fate] inflates [Costner’s] ego or insults is collateral damage that I don’t factor in with regard to storytelling.”
4 movie western epic?
With the state of today’s film markets and tastes, what movie studio is going to invest in that?
He took out a mortgage to shoot the one he just completed.(I have no clue as to how may have been filmed so far) According to divorce/attorney info he was in talks to return to Yellowstone to end his character arc but now anticipates being home until the end of the year.
Kevin Costner is acting like a “toddler” not getting his way, disgusting.
Not being the situation with everyone involves means you don’t have the full story. I would reserve judgement on who is doing what and refraining from calling anyone anything.
Kevin Costner, from reports, seems difficult to work with. I Sincerely Hope these are Not true. I enjoy many of the films that he has done.
Taylor Anderson seems to have morphed to being another Hollywood elite snot. Costner and Taylor are two snots butting egos. Are we done?
I think the show’s other characters are strong enough to carry the show w/o him!!
Two main characters were the owner of the ranch and his daughter.
The rest of characters are annoying.
This show is done once Kevin leaves.
So sad your ending , John Dutton character- he was the best!!!
I thought Kevin getting a bad rep Yellowstone shot like a year ago…..and Sheridan admits the scripts still aren’t written for the back half…..what greater shoots a show without the whole season being written
I think this is directly the creators fault are actors just suppose to not have a life and other projects?!
How about taking Beth with him?
I would love to see the other actors in the spin-off .
Work it out – there is a new show / version / coming that will be even better than Yellowstone .