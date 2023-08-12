Writers Strike Update: AMPTP Makes Counterproposal to WGA, With Negotiations Set to Continue Next Week

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) resumed negotiations on Friday, and we’re seeing our first signs of progress, with the AMPTP making a counterproposal to the WGA’s most recent contract offer.
“Your Negotiating Committee received a counterproposal from the AMPTP today,” the WGA said in an email to its members. “We will evaluate their offer and, after deliberation, go back to them with the WGA’s response next week.”
The guild added that it won’t be providing constant updates: “Sometimes more progress can be made in negotiations when they are conducted without a blow-by-blow description of the moves on each side and a subsequent public dissection of the meaning of the moves. That will be our approach, at least for the time being, until there is something of significance to report, or unless management uses the media or industry surrogates to try to influence the narrative.”
But “the Guild always has the right to communicate with our members and will do so when we think there is news you need to know,” the email noted.
The return to the negotiating table was announced Thursday, six days after the WGA and the AMPTP first sat down for an exploratory meeting about resuming talks between the writers and the studios.
When the strike first began, TVLine heard from multiple sources that the guild was steeled to go at least six months if that’s what was needed to make any headway on their multiple asks.
At the center of the negotiation: an acknowledgment of, and correcting for, the way that streaming has affected the work, compensation and working conditions of writers. “Over the past decade, the companies embraced business practices that slashed our compensation and undermined our working conditions,” the Writers Guild of America West wrote in a tweet. “We are asking to restore writer pay & conditions to reflect our value to this industry. The survival of our profession is at stake.”
Some of the association’s demands include increased residuals for reuse markets, the reduction of “mini writers rooms” that greatly diminish the size of TV writing staffs, increased contributions to pension plans and health funds, and standardized compensation and residual terms for features released either theatrically or via streaming. In addition: enacted measures to combat discrimination and harassment and promote pay equity, and a strengthened regulation of options and exclusivity in television writer employment contracts.
I know they will never let this comment though since they have deleted it everytime I ask…
Why should the writers get anything extra? Why can’t it just be a paid job where they do it and walk away at the end? I get that they negotiated that deal…but times change. There was a time where we needed operators to make a phone call. TV used to have millions of viewers. If they can get the extra money that’s great…but why are they entitled to it? They took no risk in money or labor…why should they get more?
Not trolling..just don’t understand why. Should the janitors get 1% of gross? Should the craft services get 1%? Where does it stop? Can’t they just pay them a fair wage, and move on?
I hate their demand for the end of ‘mini-writers’ rooms. Here they are trying to tell people their job is important and has real value while wanting to have 6+ writers working on an episode of TV. You don’t need 6 people to write a TV episode, what exactly is the 6th, 7th, 8th etc writer really going to add that the other 5 haven’t. It’s like in Music where more and more writing credits for songs are increasing when most will have been lucky to contribute even a word. It devalues their job as you really don’t need to be good if you are largely just sitting there collecting a pay check. It might even improve the quality of writing if writers could craft the stories in more isolation rather than having everyone try and get their line in and if writers had to fight to get jobs on merit maybe the quality would rise as no-one could coast.