When Calls the Heart to Resume Production on Season 10 After Landing SAG Waiver

Add When Calls the Heart to the very short list of series avoiding a potentially protracted shutdown as a result of the current actors’ strike.
The Canadian-shot Hallmark drama is the latest TV production to be granted a SAG-AFTRA waiver, clearing the way for Season 10 to resume shooting. Other shows inking interim SAG-AFTRA waivers include Apple TV+’s Tehran and newly-minted CW acquisition The Chosen.
Our sister pub Deadline was first to report news of When Calls the Heart‘s reprieve, which arrives on the eve of the show’s Season 4 premiere on Sunday.
It remains unclear why Heart qualified for the waiver. TVLine has reached out to reps for SAG-AFTRA and Hallmark Channel for comment.
As a SAG FAQ spells out, “With respect to non-AMPTP, independently-produced content that comes within the scope of a strike order, SAG-AFTRA anticipates offering an Interim Agreement that would allow such productions to continue working during a strike provided that the producer agrees to abide by the terms that SAG-AFTRA is seeking from the AMPTP.”
Back in February, Hallmark Channel handed Heart an early Season 11 pickup.
“We have so many more stories to tell,” series star/exec producer Erin Krakow said in a statement at the time. “With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley. Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons.”
Good to hear!
I suspect that a protracted work stoppage would have led to the cancelation of the show.
HM’s MO has been to write the scripts for the season, completely, and then shoot. They don’t get 3-4 scripts done, start shooting, and finish the scripts while they are shooting. There is some wiggle room to tweak the scripts as they shoot, but it is more like changing a word, or sentence structure, as opposed to large shifts.
So all that is left is the acting. But given that HM is getting out of the weekly show business (they have an increasing backlog of original, wholly owned movies, as well as access to a ton of older sitcoms that get cheaper every year), I could see HM basically saying, if the show shuts down, we’ll cancel it. HM has ended a few of their more popular and highly rated movie series, one or two on low grade cliffhangers. So HM has no problem walking away from a show even if it isn’t finished. Given that this is a show on an outlet that isn’t screwing its actors, and that the outlet has no problem walking away from projects, the SAG was taking care of its members by preserving their jobs. No waiver, and these jobs are gone. And the waiver is going to an outlet that is amongst the least egregious opponents of the SAG (lots of one-off minor guest roles that go to folks who don’t qualify for SAG).
I would think it may be because most of the cast is Canadian and it is technically a Canadian production ( based on percentages of cast and the crew being Canadian). Actors in Canada are covered by ACTRA and not subject to the strike. All Canadian productions are still going ahead.
I think they got permission to film Season 11. Season 10 starts this Sunday and was filmed last year. If SAG wants the strike to end they should stop giving waivers. There should be no new content until a settlements are reached.
I agree to a point. If the productions involved aren’t bound by SAG-AFTRA contracts and are independently produced, therefore not done by the studios, etc. that the unions have a problem with, then there is no sense in making them stop. It would only be hurting those involved with no benefits as any new contracts that stop the strike wouldn’t necessarily affect them.
Interesting. While I do like the show when I saw the season 11 renewal and her “We have so many more stories to tell” comment I kind of shook my head. To me this show has kind of run it’s course. It’s become a bit repetitive with not much happening in season nine. That said, I’ll be watching.
Stupid question. I have no idea how these things work. Do these exemptions give the Hollywood brass a reason to branch out into ‘foreign’ talent in the future? Why bother with dealing with the unions if you can get around it by hiring outside the country? Again, just asking…
No. Anything shot in the USA is covered by US labor laws. Canada’s union isn’t technically on strike, but many of the workers are members of both (dual citizenships, split union fees) and couldn’t work.
There are extenuating circumstances, unrelated to the foreign membership. At a guess, the Network basically said something to the effect of: “If we don’t get an exemption to shoot, we cancel the show.” Given the long lead time necessary on this show, a prolonged stoppage would kill it, in a way that other productions simply won’t be impacted.
They can shut down NCIS or Deadpool 3 for however long. They will restart the instant the strikes end.
This show wasn’t in that category. If it is shut down, it is gone. Lots of shows are probably like this, but HM doesn’t have a big streaming platform (or it treats that platform in a fairer manner than do the others).
Most of what Americans actors and writers are requesting is already mandated by law in other countries. People are not working 17h days in France or having to request meal breaks in the UK. Most of the world has universal healthcare, pensions, month-long paid vacations. I can’t ever imagine the European Union allowing AI to take human jobs in arts. Streamers have investment quotas to fulfil in many of these countries. We are always fed the lie that something is “impossible” and would bankrupt all business while is done elsewhere in the world with little inconvenience.
I can understand a show like this, which is primarily Canadian. But come on, this is supposed to be a strike. Stop the waivers, and especially since loop holes are a finding a way through. This gives no leverage to want to solve the strike, if there is a population who is still going to work.
This show is entirely Canadian IMHO with just a few actors who happen to be U.S. citizens.
Which is why I said primarily. I get there are those ones. Which is fine. I think the others that are scraping through loopholes. Seems the waivers are giving out a little freely.
Hi I’m looking forward season 10 of When Calls the Heart and 11 When will season 11 will start? Anyway I was hoping that Abigail and Cody would be back for season 10 to see Lucas and Elizabeth to get married. Having Abigail Stanton there to help Elizabeth to get ready for her big day beinging her maiden of honor. Beinging there to witness the birth of Lee and Rosemary’s baby maybe get back together romantically again with Bill.
I’d wager a guess a stoppage could imperil the tax credit the production gets from the government. And without such a credit, the show might not survive…whether that would weigh into a waiver, who knows.
This show is entirely a Canadian production that likely gets tax credits from Canada for being a Canadian production. It is not filmed in the U.S. All of the crew I believe are Canadian and most of the actors are Canadian and don’t belong to the striking union with just a few from the U.S.
I don’t believe that any film or movie not filmed in the U.S. should be subject to the strike even though I support the actors and writers on strike. We have no business dictating to essentially foreign productions that just happen to be aired in the U.S.