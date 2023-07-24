When Calls the Heart to Resume Production on Season 10 After Landing SAG Waiver

Add When Calls the Heart to the very short list of series avoiding a potentially protracted shutdown as a result of the current actors’ strike.

The Canadian-shot Hallmark drama is the latest TV production to be granted a SAG-AFTRA waiver, clearing the way for Season 10 to resume shooting. Other shows inking interim SAG-AFTRA waivers include Apple TV+’s Tehran and newly-minted CW acquisition The Chosen.

Our sister pub Deadline was first to report news of When Calls the Heart‘s reprieve, which arrives on the eve of the show’s Season 4 premiere on Sunday.

It remains unclear why Heart qualified for the waiver. TVLine has reached out to reps for SAG-AFTRA and Hallmark Channel for comment.

As a SAG FAQ spells out, “With respect to non-AMPTP, independently-produced content that comes within the scope of a strike order, SAG-AFTRA anticipates offering an Interim Agreement that would allow such productions to continue working during a strike provided that the producer agrees to abide by the terms that SAG-AFTRA is seeking from the AMPTP.”

Back in February, Hallmark Channel handed Heart an early Season 11 pickup.

“We have so many more stories to tell,” series star/exec producer Erin Krakow said in a statement at the time. “With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley. Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons.”