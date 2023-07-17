Jesus Drama The Chosen Gets SAG Waiver to Finish Filming Season 4 — Here’s Why

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The Chosen, a TV series about Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings which this weekend began airing Stateside on The CW, has received a waiver to continue filming its fourth season even amid the recently launched SAG-AFTRA actors strike.
The series’ official Twitter feed shared the Good News on Sunday night, saying that after having to pause production on July 14 as they awaited a ruling, “We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver. We’ll continue shooting on Monday.”
The Chosen qualifies for a rare such waiver because it is considered a truly independent production, and not a product of one of the AMPTP studios the acting community is striking against.
As a SAG FAQ spells out, “With respect to non-AMPTP, independently-produced content that comes within the scope of a strike order, SAG-AFTRA anticipates offering an Interim Agreement that would allow such productions to continue working during a strike provided that the producer agrees to abide by the terms that SAG-AFTRA is seeking from the AMPTP.”
Originally developed as a crowdsourcing project on the Angel Studios app, The Chosen prior to its CW debut was available through DVD, Angel Studios’ VidAngel subscription service, and BYUtv, Peacock and Netflix. The series, which has a seven-season plan (in success), is said to have since reached over 110 million viewers in 175 countries around the world, with plans to make it available in 600 languages.
Seasons 1 through 3 are airing back-to-back-to-back on The CW every Sunday at 8/7c, with the Season 3 finale landing on Christmas Eve.
Well as an NCIS Hawaii fan, I’m just hoping this means we’ll have Yasmine the entire season once the strike comes to a conclusion, if she’ll have already wrapped the Chosen. I don’t know though, this feels in bad taste. It’s clearly within the waiver agreements, but it also is allowing a very select few to still continue to work when the vast majority will be without an income to stand in solidarity.
Other actors are free to audition for other independent films that would qualify as well. Could be a lot of films like that coming to help support the actors
The strike is meant to stand against a specific group of people and not provide them with the product that makes them money. It is not about putting smaller productions out of business, or making people go hungry for the cause. Forcing The Chosen to shit down two weeks before they wrap their season would do nothing but damage the independent film/tv industry and drive a wedge between the big unions and the independent artists… something that the unions don’t particularly need right now.
So thankful The Chosen can continue. It is a true blessing in our complicated world and lives. We need hope!!!
This is such a beautiful show. I’m glad the rules allow them to continue!
So is this the reason certain Hallmark productions are still able to keep the lights on at this time? I’m just curious if things are on the up and up like the soaps with net code or if I need to boycott them till the strikes are over