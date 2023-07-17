Jesus Drama The Chosen Gets SAG Waiver to Finish Filming Season 4 — Here’s Why

The Chosen, a TV series about Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings which this weekend began airing Stateside on The CW, has received a waiver to continue filming its fourth season even amid the recently launched SAG-AFTRA actors strike.

The series’ official Twitter feed shared the Good News on Sunday night, saying that after having to pause production on July 14 as they awaited a ruling, “We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver. We’ll continue shooting on Monday.”

The Chosen qualifies for a rare such waiver because it is considered a truly independent production, and not a product of one of the AMPTP studios the acting community is striking against.

As a SAG FAQ spells out, “With respect to non-AMPTP, independently-produced content that comes within the scope of a strike order, SAG-AFTRA anticipates offering an Interim Agreement that would allow such productions to continue working during a strike provided that the producer agrees to abide by the terms that SAG-AFTRA is seeking from the AMPTP.”

Originally developed as a crowdsourcing project on the Angel Studios app, The Chosen prior to its CW debut was available through DVD, Angel Studios’ VidAngel subscription service, and BYUtv, Peacock and Netflix. The series, which has a seven-season plan (in success), is said to have since reached over 110 million viewers in 175 countries around the world, with plans to make it available in 600 languages.

Seasons 1 through 3 are airing back-to-back-to-back on The CW every Sunday at 8/7c, with the Season 3 finale landing on Christmas Eve.