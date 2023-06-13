Read Next: Outlander: Here’s Why You Won’t See One of the Franchise’s Most Risqué Scenes Ever in Season 7
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Whoopi Goldberg on Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune Exit: ‘I Want That Job!’

Whoopi Goldberg Wheel of Fortune Host
Twitter.con/TheView screenshot (inset: CBS Media Ventures)
Share

The line to succeed Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune host forms behind Whoopi Goldberg (and perhaps also Ryan Seacrest).

Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s The View featured Jeopardy! “co”-host Ken Jennings as a guest, and in the immediate wake of Pat Sajak announcing that his turn at the Wheel will end after the upcoming Season 41, the talk show’s panelists expectedly sought Jennings’ POV.

“What’s your reaction to the news, and any ideas on who should replace him?” View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Jennings, per EW.com. But before Jennings could buzz in with his answer, Goldberg reportedly declared, “I want that job!”

“Whoopi wants that job,” co-host Joy Behar reiterated a beat later, to which Goldberg responded, “I want the job. I think it’d be lots of fun.” (Note: We haven’t seen the View segment ourselves, so it is unclear how truly avid Whoopi’s interest is.)

Any wannabe Wheel hosts may have to get in line behind the ubiquitous Ryan Seacrest, however. The American Idol front man is reportedly in the running to replace Sajak. Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw — who first broke the news of Sajak’s departure — followed up in a tweet on Monday night that Seacrest “has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune” as Sajak’s exit nears.

“Some sources say he’s the frontrunner,” Shaw shared. “Others say he is just one of many interested.”

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune since its nighttime debut in 1983. He also hosted the daytime edition from 1981 to 1989. During his tenure, Sajak won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host three times and received 16 additional nominations.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak said in a statement on Monday, announcing his eventual farewell. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

9 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I might actually occasionally watch the Wheel with fabulous Whoopi as host! Never, ever a fan of either Sajak or Energizer Bunny Host Seacrest.

    Reply

  2. Heck no. She doesn’t have the personality or people skills for the job.

    Reply

  3. Wheel is America’s game show. That ain’t you Whoopie!!!

    Reply

  4. Thank you. No.

    Reply

  5. Not Whoopie. Ryan, please !

    Reply

  6. Carson Daly has my vote. No to Whoopie.

    Reply

  7. LaVar Burton! Tom Bergeron! Craig Ferguson! Move Vanna over to Pat’s spot and have Pat’s daughter takeover Vanna’s job! I wouldn’t be surprised if they decided to have guest hosts for a little while like they did with Jeopardy.

    Reply

  8. i would actually watch that. maybe. i don’t even know when it’s on tv where i live. But, i think sajak is a jerk and is rude a lot of the time. he should have been gone long ago. whoopi is great though!

    Reply

  9. Please…cancel The Eeeww and let Whoopi host Wherl of Fortune.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 13, 2023
03:00 AM
Amy Schumer: Emergency ContactHow I Met Your Father
08:00 PM
America's Got TalentBeat ShazamThe Real Housewives of New JerseyStanley Cup FinalWWE NXT
09:00 PM
Dancing QueensDon't Forget the Lyrics!
10:00 PM
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Stephen Colbert Extends Contract To Host ‘The Late Show’ For Three More Years
Stephen Colbert Extends Contract To Host ‘The Late Show’ For Three More Years
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
Man United Stock Soars on Unconfirmed Report of Qatari Winning Bid
‘No Country for Old Men’ Author Cormac McCarthy Dead at 89
‘No Country for Old Men’ Author Cormac McCarthy Dead at 89
Annecy Competition Film ‘The Inseparables’ Lures International Distributors For Octopolis, nWave (EXCLUSIVE)
Annecy Competition Film ‘The Inseparables’ Lures International Distributors For Octopolis, nWave (EXCLUSIVE)
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
Spy_White
BowFlex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Make Me Want to Strength Train Daily
PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad