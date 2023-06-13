Whoopi Goldberg on Pat Sajak’s Wheel of Fortune Exit: ‘I Want That Job!’

The line to succeed Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune host forms behind Whoopi Goldberg (and perhaps also Ryan Seacrest).

Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s The View featured Jeopardy! “co”-host Ken Jennings as a guest, and in the immediate wake of Pat Sajak announcing that his turn at the Wheel will end after the upcoming Season 41, the talk show’s panelists expectedly sought Jennings’ POV.

“What’s your reaction to the news, and any ideas on who should replace him?” View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Jennings, per EW.com. But before Jennings could buzz in with his answer, Goldberg reportedly declared, “I want that job!”

“Whoopi wants that job,” co-host Joy Behar reiterated a beat later, to which Goldberg responded, “I want the job. I think it’d be lots of fun.” (Note: We haven’t seen the View segment ourselves, so it is unclear how truly avid Whoopi’s interest is.)

Any wannabe Wheel hosts may have to get in line behind the ubiquitous Ryan Seacrest, however. The American Idol front man is reportedly in the running to replace Sajak. Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw — who first broke the news of Sajak’s departure — followed up in a tweet on Monday night that Seacrest “has been talking to the producers of Wheel of Fortune” as Sajak’s exit nears.

“Some sources say he’s the frontrunner,” Shaw shared. “Others say he is just one of many interested.”

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune since its nighttime debut in 1983. He also hosted the daytime edition from 1981 to 1989. During his tenure, Sajak won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host three times and received 16 additional nominations.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak said in a statement on Monday, announcing his eventual farewell. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”