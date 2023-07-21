TVLine Items: Wrexham Return Date, Alien Castings, L.A. Law to Prime and More

Football is life this fall!

Welcome to Wrexham, the docuseries about Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ stewardship of the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC, will return for Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c on FX (and streaming next day on Hulu).

The Emmy Award-nominated series follows the two actors as they “navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world,” and explores “the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK,” per the official synopsis.

In Season 2, the club fights for promotion out of the National League and to return to the English Football League, while staff and supporters take on “the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* FX’s forthcoming Alien series has added the following actors to it cast, per our sister site Deadline: Alex Lawther (The End of the F*cking World), Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror), Essie Davis (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries) and Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger). The production has commenced in Thailand without any actors who are SAG-AFTRA members.

* L.A. Law — which was the 14th most requested series not streaming by TVLine readers — will be available on Prime Video beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.

* Nickelodeon has acquired the rights to the original 1987 animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which will be available on Nickelodeon-owned and operated channels (such as YouTube, Pluto TV and O&O linear channels) later this month in the U.S., our sister site Variety reports.

* American Dad! Season 18 will return with new episodes on Sept. 4 at 10/9c on TBS; watch a sneak peek:

* Hulu has released a trailer for Solar Opposites Season 4, premiering with all 11 episodes on Monday, Aug. 14:

* Cartoon Network and Max’s upcoming reboot Tiny Toons Looniversity (premiering this fall) has released its theme song, which pays homage to the original Tiny Toon Adventures series:

