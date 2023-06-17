Wednesday to Introduce a New Addams Family Relative in Season 2 — But Who?

Wednesday Season 2 will be an even bigger family affair.

In a fan theory video released Saturday during Netflix’s annual Tudum fan event, cast members Emma Myers (Enid), Joy Sunday (Bianca) and Hunter Doohan (Tyler) confirmed that a new member of the Addams family will appear in the upcoming season.

“It is true, but we don’t know who it is!” they teased in the video.

Sunday shared her hope that the mystery guest will be Grandmama, Wednesday’s eccentric witch grandmother known for her potions, fortune telling and knife throwing. Jenna Ortega (who plays the titular role), meanwhile, revealed that she would “love to see Cousin Itt” drop by.

Watch the cast weigh in on fan theories and tease what’s ahead in the above videos.

Household and family members who’ve appeared thus far include Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Gomez (Luis Guzmàn), Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), Lurch (George Burcea) and Thing (Victor Teodor Dorobantu).

There are many other distant relatives from Addams Family lore who can potentially (but are less likely to) drop in, like Abigail, Gomez’s cousin through marriage who was mentioned in the original Addams Family series.

As previously reported, Season 2 will put a greater emphasis on horror and ditch the love triangle from Season 1 altogether. “We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” Ortega told Elle Fanning during Variety’s Actors on Actors series. “We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.”

Who do you think is the mystery Addams Family relative dropping in next season? Share your theories below!