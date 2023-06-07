Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega Says Season 2 Will Lean Into Horror, Ditch ‘Any Romantic Love Interest’ For Titular Teen

Wednesday’s second season will be a frightful, boyfriend-free affair.

In a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, star Jenna Ortega revealed that the Netflix show — executive produced by gothic fantasy auteur Tim Burton — will put a greater emphasis on horror.

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” Ortega, who will also serve as a producer in Season 2, said. “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

Since the show will focus more on the monsters, that leaves less room for romance.

“We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great,” the actress noted. In Season 1, Wednesday was involved in a love triangle between Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), who was revealed as the hyde behind the murder spree, and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), who she falsely accused of being the culprit.

Ortega previously maligned the storyline, saying that Wednesday “being in a love triangle made no sense.”

But monsters might not be the only focus next season. In a Season 1 finale interview, series co-creator Miles Millar (Smallville) told TVLine he wanted to further explore Wednesday’s family dynamic.

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters, and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” said Millar, who splits showrunner duties with co-creator Al Gough. “Catherine [Zeta-Jones] is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

Millar also acknowledged that the series is called Wednesday, so they “really want to focus the show on Wednesday.” However, they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes.”