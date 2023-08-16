Warrior Nun EP Says Cancelled Netflix Show Will Return With Trilogy of Movies

The prayers of Warrior Nun fans have been answered: Executive producer Dean English has announced that the cancelled Netflix series will return as a trilogy of movies.

English thanked fans for their support before sharing the news: “I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.”

Due to the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strikes, English said he can’t confirm anything about which writers or actors are involved in the movies, but he did offer this tease: “Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”

English did not mention any involvement of Netflix in the movies, and sources have previously told TVLine that any follow-up project would likely not land on Netflix. It’s still not clear where the trilogy of movies will be released, either in theaters or via another streaming service. (TVLine has reached out to Netflix for comment.)

Warrior Nun follows the supernaturally powered Ava (played by Alba Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS (Order of the Cruciform Sword) as they search for a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet. It was cancelled in December after two seasons on Netflix, despite Season 2 ranking in the Top 5 on Netflix’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals during its first week of release.

Creator and showrunner Simon Barry teased a continuation in June, tweeting: “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts, Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON!”