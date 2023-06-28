Warrior Nun Creator Teases ‘Epic’ Return for Fantasy Series, Six Months After Netflix Cancellation

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Warrior Nun just may live to fight another day. Somewhere, some way.
Six months after the fantasy series’ Netflix cancellation, creator and showrunner Simon Barry tweeted on Wednesday morning that because of the fans’ “combined voices, passion and amazing efforts,” an “epic” “return” is now afoot.
Sources confirm to TVLine that while no deals are in place discussions are indeed underway to revive the series via a standalone movie or a shortened final season in order to give fans closure — but not on Netflix. It remains unclear where the project would potentially land.
Based on a comic book character created by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun follows the supernaturally powered Ava (played by Alba Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS (Order of the Cruciform Sword) as they search for a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet. The cast also includes Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion and William Miller as Adriel.
Warrior Nun was cancelled by Netflix last December, less than a week after the series, with the release of its second season, landed on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals. (With just four days of eligibility for Season 2, Warrior Nun made its debut on the Nielsen chart at an impressive No. 4, [distantly] trailing Manifest, The Crown and Love Is Blind.)
At that time, Barry tweeted out his “sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team,” adding: “It was a privilege to be a part of this.”
Season 1 was fantastic, but I couldn’t even finish S2.
OMG! Exactly the same for me! And I was SO looking forward to it. It was like 2 different series.
Where could it end up? I thought Netflix didn’t allow their shows go to other streaming services. That is why One Day as a Time could only be saved by a regular tv channel – Pop.
Uncoupled was saved by Showtime after its Netflix cancellation. Now (at the time) that was simple cable rather than streaming, but they have contracts with non US territories for streaming on Paramount Plus.
Let’s see the details here.
Maybe to The CW 😂
😂