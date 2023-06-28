Warrior Nun Creator Teases ‘Epic’ Return for Fantasy Series, Six Months After Netflix Cancellation

Warrior Nun just may live to fight another day. Somewhere, some way.

Six months after the fantasy series’ Netflix cancellation, creator and showrunner Simon Barry tweeted on Wednesday morning that because of the fans’ “combined voices, passion and amazing efforts,” an “epic” “return” is now afoot.

Sources confirm to TVLine that while no deals are in place discussions are indeed underway to revive the series via a standalone movie or a shortened final season in order to give fans closure — but not on Netflix. It remains unclear where the project would potentially land.

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

Based on a comic book character created by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun follows the supernaturally powered Ava (played by Alba Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS (Order of the Cruciform Sword) as they search for a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet. The cast also includes Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion and William Miller as Adriel.

Warrior Nun was cancelled by Netflix last December, less than a week after the series, with the release of its second season, landed on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals. (With just four days of eligibility for Season 2, Warrior Nun made its debut on the Nielsen chart at an impressive No. 4, [distantly] trailing Manifest, The Crown and Love Is Blind.)

At that time, Barry tweeted out his “sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team,” adding: “It was a privilege to be a part of this.”