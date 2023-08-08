Even as Superman, Walker et al Get ‘Pushed Further Into 2024’ by Strikes, Nexstar CEO Likes The CW’s Chances

Perry Sook, CEO of The CW’s owner, Nexstar, likes the netlet’s chances even as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes push the returning scripted series Walker, All American, Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming “further and further into 2024.”

“We are confident [the strikes] will not hurt our forward progress at The CW,” Sook said Tuesday during a quarterly earnings call (per Deadline). “The majority of our fall slate was material already developed, and for unscripted.”

The CW’s first stab at a Fall 2023 slate, announced back in May, hoped against all hopes that All American would be back in production in time to make the cut. But with both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA still waiting for meaningful talks with the AMPTP to resume and their strikes ongoing, All American wound up riding the pine, to now return at “midseason” with Walker, Homecoming and Superman & Lois.

The CW’s updated game plan, unveiled in July, features at least six hours of scripted programming, though they are all series acquired from Canada and other sources. Among broadcasters, NBC fares second-best in that measure with five hours’ worth of scripted programming this fall, most of which (save for Season 3 of Canada’s Transplant) will actually be 100% new to all viewers.

But with just 14 weekly hours to fill, The CW boasts “the most scripted as a percentage of our schedule” — 43% — “of any of the Big 5 broadcast networks going into the fall,” Sook noted.

“We also have some more high-profile and noisy reality shows, which will bring attention to the network as well,” he said, referring to the two-hour FBoy Island block that will air on Thursdays this fall and then the midseason offshoot FGirl Island. “So, we kind of like our chances in this chaotic environment. When others are afraid, we tend to take some big swings.”

