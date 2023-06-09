Walker Independence Fails to Find New Home After CW Cancellation

Hagan’s is 100% closed for good.

Walker Independence‘s search for a new home, after being cancelled at The CW, has explored all options but come up empty, sources tell TVLine. As such, the Walker prequel spinoff will not see a Season 2.

An origin story set in the late 1800s, Independence followed Abby Walker (played by Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband was murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On a quest for revenge, Abby crossed paths with lovable rogue Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, playing an ancestor of his Walker character, also named Hoyt Rawlins). The cast also included Katie Findlay, Philemon Chambers, Greg Hovanessian, Lawrence Kao, Justin Johnson Cortez and Gabriela Quezada.

The show’s Season 1 finale aired on March 2 and concluded with a cliffhanger twist that set up a bigger threat and new mystery for a potential second season that now will never be.

Just one day after The CW cancelled Windy, Walker star Jared Padalecki — who serves as an executive producer on both shows — told TVLine that efforts were underway to find the Western a new home.

“We are aggressively looking for a place that Walker Independence can land,” Padalecki said. “I think it’s a show that’s needed. We absolutely are thrilled about the show, proud of the show, and we all feel like it belongs somewhere people can see it.”

Walker Independence‘s freshman season averaged 946,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 3 in audience (trailing only Walker and on-the-bubble Superman & Lois) and was in a nine-way tie for last in the demo.

Walker itself, The CW’s most-watched and second-highest rated series, was renewed for Season 4 back in early May, and as such thus far stands as one of only two scripted series (the other being All American) to carry over to the “new” CW next season.