Walker Independence Fails to Find New Home After CW Cancellation

Hagan’s is 100% closed for good.
Walker Independence‘s search for a new home, after being cancelled at The CW, has explored all options but come up empty, sources tell TVLine. As such, the Walker prequel spinoff will not see a Season 2.
An origin story set in the late 1800s, Independence followed Abby Walker (played by Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband was murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On a quest for revenge, Abby crossed paths with lovable rogue Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, playing an ancestor of his Walker character, also named Hoyt Rawlins). The cast also included Katie Findlay, Philemon Chambers, Greg Hovanessian, Lawrence Kao, Justin Johnson Cortez and Gabriela Quezada.
The show’s Season 1 finale aired on March 2 and concluded with a cliffhanger twist that set up a bigger threat and new mystery for a potential second season that now will never be.
Just one day after The CW cancelled Windy, Walker star Jared Padalecki — who serves as an executive producer on both shows — told TVLine that efforts were underway to find the Western a new home.
“We are aggressively looking for a place that Walker Independence can land,” Padalecki said. “I think it’s a show that’s needed. We absolutely are thrilled about the show, proud of the show, and we all feel like it belongs somewhere people can see it.”
Walker Independence‘s freshman season averaged 946,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating (with Live+7 playback). Out of the 14 dramas that The CW aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 3 in audience (trailing only Walker and on-the-bubble Superman & Lois) and was in a nine-way tie for last in the demo.
Walker itself, The CW’s most-watched and second-highest rated series, was renewed for Season 4 back in early May, and as such thus far stands as one of only two scripted series (the other being All American) to carry over to the “new” CW next season.
Damn, Kat McNamara can’t catch a break. She’s gotta get away from CW
She’s Canadian, ergo her participation in so many shows filmed in Vancouver.
She’s from Kansas City
I liked it better than Walker !
I’m speculating that if the last episode had ended with the landing of an alien spaceship, the series would have been renewed. I’m thinking of “Cowboys & Aliens.”
It wasn’t that great of a show so no loss for me. It didn’t measure up to the hype imo.
I agree, I really tried to like it because I’m a big fan of Matt Barr but I just couldn’t get into it. I know Kat McNamara is liked by many but I’m just not a fan of her style. I didn’t care for her on Arrow and WI was even worse. Maybe it’s the writing, hard to say, but I’m sure she’ll land somewhere and maybe a more mature part/character would be better for her. I just can’t do pouty.
I remember when being on the CW was an automatic renewal — like 2-3 years ago. Now, with the new owners, it has turned into Fox on which many shows are one-and-done. If I was a creator, I would think twice about shopping my series to the CW.
You can thank being owned by two production companies and the Netflix licensing deal for that.
Nooooooo! Gosh darnit!!
Too bad. It was a better show than Walker.
I hate to hear this, I really really love this show. Please Please Please someone pick it up
CW cancelled Walker Independence and The Winchesters. Waiting to see what they decide about Gotham Knights. Walker is all that’s left if they don’t renew GK. So go ahead and air your Saudi sponsored golf. Crap.
Lol
Boooooo ! No westerns what so ever, and you had to take a good one off!!!! 😡😡😡😡
The other broadcast webs could have made this work. In the shadow of Yellowstone, a good Wester flavored show could have a chance. Rerun the first season thru late summer and strike, then try to make it work going forth. This was a good show. Well made. Broadcast relies too much anymore on its spinoffs and reality retreads. That won’t help in the long run.
The ratings were really terrible. It wasn’t cost effective.
