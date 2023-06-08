Read Next: Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Drops a Huge #Scandoval Bombshell After Reunion
New Vanderpump Spinoff Ordered at Hulu — But Where Will It Take Place?

Vanderpump Villa Series Order
Courtesy of Betsy Newman Photography
On the heels of Vanderpump Rules fiery #Scandoval drama and three-part reunion comes the announcement of a brand-new spinoff: Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of the forthcoming series Vanderpump Villa.

Villa will follow the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa, it was announced Thursday, as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests. Specific cast details and a release date will be announced at a later time.

Vanderpump will executive produce the new show, alongside Bunim/Murray Productions and Entertainment 360.

The series will be the third Rules spinoff following the Vanderpump Rules After Show, which ran for one season in 2015-2016, and Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky, also a one-and-done that aired in 2017.

In Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion (which aired Wednesday, June 7), Bravo maestro Andy Cohen continued grilling the cast about #Scandoval and the future of the group’s dynamic. Raquel dropped a huge bombshell: She and Tom Sandoval had been hooking up much more regularly than they let on. They actually had sex several times while they were in Mexico for Scheana’s wedding, not just the one-time hookup they made it out to be. (Read our full reunion recap here.)

So tell us: Are you booking your stay at the Vanderpump Villa? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.

3 Comments

  1. Surprised that this isn’t on Peacock, considering that they’re the home of the extended episodes, etc.

  2. So basically below deck without the boat

  3. This sounds deliciously trashy.

