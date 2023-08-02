Treat Williams Cause of Death Revealed as Driver in Fatal Accident Is Charged

The man who was driving the car in the accident that killed actor Treat Williams has been formally charged, nearly two months after Williams’ death.

Ryan Koss has been cited and charged with “grossly negligent operation with death,” according to the Vermont State Police, for his role in the accident. Koss was driving his Honda Element on June 12 when he turned into the path of Williams’ motorcycle, crashing into it, per the police report. Williams suffered critical injuries in the accident and died later that day, with the medical examiner listing the official cause of death as “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.”

Koss voluntarily turned himself into authorities on Tuesday and was processed and released. His arraignment is slated for September. (Our sister site Deadline first reported the news.)

Williams was best known to TV fans as Dr. Andrew Brown, the big-city neurosurgeon who moves to a small Colorado town along with his son and daughter on The WB’s Everwood, which ran from 2002 to 2006. Williams earned two Screen Actors Guild nominations for the role. He became TV’s go-to dad, recurring as Severide’s father on Chicago Fire and Neal Caffrey’s dad on White Collar. His other TV credits include Brothers & Sisters, Heartland, Blue Bloods and Chesapeake Shores.

TV Stars We Lost in 2023 View Gallery 48 Images

Williams’ family released a statement at the time of his passing: “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”