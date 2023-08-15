Read Next: Riverdale Stars Admit It’s ‘Difficult’ Being ‘the Butt of a Joke’ on Social Media: ‘Our Show Is Made Fun of a Lot’
Kaley Cuoco’s Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Makes Surprising Big Bang Theory Confession

Well, this is awkward.

In a new interview with W Magazine, Kaley Cuoco’s boyfriend Tom Pelphrey reveals that he hadn’t seen a second of The Big Bang Theory before he and Cuoco started dating.

“I hadn’t seen Kaley in anything,” the Ozark alum confesses. “Before I met Kaley, I was living in upstate New York, on a dirt road, in the middle of the woods, without much Wi-Fi. She’s brought me into modern times.”

But wait, it gets better! When Pelphrey first introduced Cuoco to his family and friends, someone in his inner circle kept referring to her as “Penny” — and he had no idea why.

“My mom’s partner — who apparently was a Big Bang Theory fan — was there, and he kept calling her Penny,” he recalls. “I had no clue what was going on. So I pulled Kaley aside, like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t understand what’s happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?’ She’s like, ‘That’s my character in The Big Bang Theory.’ I was completely unaware. I’ve watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she’s fantastic.”

Cuoco played girl-next-door Penny for all 12 seasons of Big Bang, which wrapped its record-setting, 279-episode run in 2019. She returned to the franchise in 2020 when she made a surprise voice cameo on Young Sheldon. She has since gone on to headline Max’s The Flight Attendant and Peacock’s Based on a True Story.

Pelphrey, who is coming off Max’s Love and Death, shares 4-month-old daughter Mathilda with Cuoco.
  1. Why is that so surprising?

    There are a lot popular shows on television that I have never watched. There are some I have watched and don’t like. In general, I don’t watch much television. But when I do watch, they are mostly shows that I had watched when I was a kid. There are a very few exceptions.

    Reply

  2. So when are you gonna pop the question, Tom?!

    Reply
