The Wheel of Time: First Look at New Book Cover With TV Series’ Stars — Plus, More Season 2 Photos

Prime Video on Wednesday morning released a first look at the new cover for the second book in Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time Fantasy saga, which features a pair of stars from its TV adaptation.

A handful of additional photos for Season 2 of the Prime Video series, premiering Friday, Sept. 1, were also released (all seen down below).

Based on Jordan’s novels, The Wheel of Time series follows a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (played by Josha Stradowski) who learns he is The Dragon Reborn — a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world (or break it). Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with Rand’s burgeoning power and encroaching madness.

In Season 2, the Wheel of Time turns and the Last Battle approaches. Because though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One in Season 1, evil is not gone from the world. No, threats new and very old will seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, who are now scattered over the world. And Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), the woman who found and guided them, is now powerless to help, so they must find other sources of strength — in each other, or themselves. In the Light, or the Dark.

The Wheel of Time also stars Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

New for Season 2 (besides Finn as a recast Mat) are Ayoola Smart (Killing Eve) as Aviendha, Guy Roberts (Hanna) as Uno Nomeshta, Arnas Fedaravicius (The Last Kingdom) as Mesema, Gregg Chillingirian (A Discovery of Witches) as Ingtar Shinowa, Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) possibly as Selene, Meera Syal (Broadchurch) in an unspecified “important” role, Maja Simonsen (Emily in Paris) as Chiad, Ragga Ragnars (Vikings) as Bain, Jay Duffy (Derry Girls) as Dain Bornhald and Rima Te Wiata (Kiri and Lou) as Sheriam Bayanar.

Prime Video has already renewed the series for a third season.

