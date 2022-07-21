Wheel of Time Snags Early Season 3 Renewal at Amazon — Plus, Watch a BTS Sneak Peek From Season 2

Even though a Season 2 launch date still eludes The Wheel of Time, Amazon is not wasting any time moving forward with plans for a third season. Streaming Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard

At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday afternoon, the streamer announced that it has renewed the epic fantasy drama for a third season.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” showrunner/EP Rafe Judkins said in a statement. “The Shadow Rising” — which is actually the fourth novel in Robert Jordan’s WOT saga — “has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

Vernon Sanders, Amazon’s head of global television, added: “We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers….. We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide.”

Prime Video also released a BTS featurette from Season 2 (shown above), which features glimpses of Aviendha (played by Ayoola Smart) with her fellow Maidens of the Spear, the Battle of Falme, Egwene with Rand (at the Stone of Tear?), Mat training with the quarterstaff, and what looks to be Padan Fain’s killing of a Myrdraal.

The Wheel of Time‘s inaugural eight-episode season concluded last December.