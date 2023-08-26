The Spiderwick Chronicles Series Not Moving Forward at Disney+

Disney+ is not moving forward with its live-action series adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles, TVLine has confirmed.

The streamer has decided to scrap the six-episode series after announcing its original order in November 2021. The episodes have already been completed and are being shopped by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, according to our sister site Deadline.

Based on the series of children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the project was described as a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure. It was set to follow the Grace family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory, and mother Helen — as they moved into their dilapidated ancestral home and began to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great uncle who once discovered the secret and maybe foreboding faerie world existing parallel to their own.

In August 2022, Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) signed on to play the villainous ogre Mulgarath/Dr. Dorian Brauer, to star alongside Hunter Dillon (Holly Hobbie), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young & The Restless), Lyon Daniels (Patriot), Noah Cottrell (Punky Brewster), Joy Bryant (Parenthood) and Mychala Lee (Truth Be Told).

The first book in the series, The Field Guide, was published in 2003, followed by The Seeing Stone (in 2003), Lucinda’s Secret (2003), The Ironwood Tree (2004) and The Wrath of Mulgarath (2004). A second series, Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles, kicked off in 2007.

Disney+ has cancelled several other series in recent months; as TVLine exclusively reported on Friday, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. has officially been axed after two seasons. It joins Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, The Mysterious Benedict Society, National Treasure: Edge of History and Willow, all of which have been cancelled at the streamer.