Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Cancelled After 2 Seasons on Disney+ (Exclusive)

The doctor is out at Disney+ with the cancellation of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. after two seasons, multiple sources confirm to TVLine. The streamer declined to comment. The news comes five months after the show’s 10-episode second season dropped.
A gender-swapped reboot of Neil Patrick Harris’ Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989–1993), the update starred Peyton Elizabeth Lee as teen doctor Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha. As explained by one of her peers in the series premiere, “Remember Doogie Howser, that show from the ’90s? She’s like a real-life Doogie Howser! That’s why we call her Doogie.”
The show also starred Emma Meisel as Lahela’s best friend Steph, Matt Sato and Wes Tian as Lahela’s brothers Kai and Brian Patrick, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Mapuana Makia as Lahela’s coworkers Charles and Noelani, Kathleen Rose Perkins as Lahela’s mom/boss Dr. Hannon, and Jason Scott Lee as Lahela’s dad Benny.
Alex Aiono and Milo Manheim recurred as Lahela’s love interests; Aiono played a chill surfer named Walter, while Manheim’s Nico was introduced in Season 2 as one of Lahela’s patients with leukemia.
Notable guest stars included Barry Bostwick as the first patient Lahela ever lost, Randall Park as the medical center’s exiting chief of staff and Daniel Dae Kim as its CEO. Other familiar faces belonged to Alyson Hannigan, Magic Johnson, Margaret Cho and Max Greenfield.
Our Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.‘s cancellation. Are you disappointed that it won’t return for a third season? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Disney SUCKS, I GUESS RIPPING PEOPLE OFF AT YOUR THEME PARKS ISN’T ENOUGH!
I’m disappointed and yet, not surprised.
Disney isn’t treating their non-marvel/star wars stuff on the service very well
MCU and Star Wars stuff is, ideally bridging/setting up movie projects. Any losses from those projects (and there are definitely financial losses on most if not all of these projects save Mandalorian and it’s Baby Yoda merch bonanza) can be written off as part of the Marvel/Star Wars budgets.
They can’t hide losses for other properties.
Streaming, in its current iteration, simply cannot be profitable. No one really cares about the new stuff, and they aren’t paying residuals on the old stuff.
I have mixed feelings about this, to be honest.
Doogie and Diary of a Future president were both great shows that should have been given better treatment. Even HSM:TM:TS was treated poorly by disney. The last season was rushed and they could have easily kept the series going. Loosing Olivia wasn’t that bad.
I started watching for nostalgia but this show was so much better than it had any right to be. It was smart and funny and didn’t seem derivative of the original other than the name. At the end of season two Doogie got a vehicle for going around and helping people in need. I was hoping to see that play out. The show dealt with serious issues and showed many of the issues with the American healthcare system.
I’m disappointed that it’s not getting a Season 3, I wish way more people discovered and binged Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., I was also disappointed when Turner & Hooch got canceled and when Big Shot got canceled and also High School Musical: The Musical: The Series appears to be canceled even though those 12th grade characters still have a semester left of High School. Disney+ series keep failing to be popular.
that’s a bummer, I liked this one because it was a teen show set in hawaii with romance and double life scenarios. The lead was also pretty great.
This was a great show with a talented cast. So disappointing.
I mean, this show kind of got itself in a bit of a bad spot by making the Original Show fictional in-universe instead of set within the same universe to better facilitate a cameo or guest spot by Neil Patrick Harris so I’m not surprised they cancelled it.
I disagree, I thought it was a clever and different way to do things. They still coulda/shoulda eventually had a cameo with NPH as himself where he be could be on vacation with his family, that woulda been cool! A little weird with Aly Hannigan having been in an episode as not-herself though
Awwwww nooooo! This show was so sweet and adorable!
Wait . . .there was a season 2 ?! I had no idea !!
Thank God. Another reboot that never should have happened.
Regardless of CEO salaries, the bottom line is that the money to pay actors and writers fair wages and benefits has gotta come from somewhere in the budget. Hard choices are inevitable.
This show probably cost the same as 5 minutes of Ahsoka.
I’m so disappointed! If you or your kids aren’t Marvel fans, Disney+ is really abandoning us. Unless they introduce some new family friendly shows, there won’t be any reason for this family to keep our subscription.
Even if you are a Marvel or Star Wars fan, there’s no need to subscribe for more than an occasional month binge at this point.