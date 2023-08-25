Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Cancelled After 2 Seasons on Disney+ (Exclusive)

The doctor is out at Disney+ with the cancellation of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. after two seasons, multiple sources confirm to TVLine. The streamer declined to comment. The news comes five months after the show’s 10-episode second season dropped.

A gender-swapped reboot of Neil Patrick Harris’ Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989–1993), the update starred Peyton Elizabeth Lee as teen doctor Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha. As explained by one of her peers in the series premiere, “Remember Doogie Howser, that show from the ’90s? She’s like a real-life Doogie Howser! That’s why we call her Doogie.”

The show also starred Emma Meisel as Lahela’s best friend Steph, Matt Sato and Wes Tian as Lahela’s brothers Kai and Brian Patrick, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Mapuana Makia as Lahela’s coworkers Charles and Noelani, Kathleen Rose Perkins as Lahela’s mom/boss Dr. Hannon, and Jason Scott Lee as Lahela’s dad Benny.

Alex Aiono and Milo Manheim recurred as Lahela’s love interests; Aiono played a chill surfer named Walter, while Manheim’s Nico was introduced in Season 2 as one of Lahela’s patients with leukemia.

Notable guest stars included Barry Bostwick as the first patient Lahela ever lost, Randall Park as the medical center’s exiting chief of staff and Daniel Dae Kim as its CEO. Other familiar faces belonged to Alyson Hannigan, Magic Johnson, Margaret Cho and Max Greenfield.

Our Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.‘s cancellation. Are you disappointed that it won’t return for a third season? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.