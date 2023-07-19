The Rookie: Feds on the Bubble: Cast Still on Hold for Potential Season 2 as ABC Nail-Biter Drags On

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The Rookie: Feds‘ chances of surviving past its, er, rookie season are holding firm at 50/50.
As ABC continues to debate the pros and cons of renewing the Niecy Nash-led spinoff, TVLine has learned that the network and its sister studio still retain a contractual hold on the primary cast for a potential Season 2.
The procedural remains one of two series still in limbo at ABC. The other, Home Economics, received a vote of semi-confidence late last month when the cast’s contract options were extended. (Feds is on a different contract cycle than Home Economics, rendering an extension unnecessary at this time; here’s a rundown of the final four broadcast shows still on the bubble.)
On the pilot front, ABC is still mulling a series order for Good Doctor spinoff The Good Lawyer.
Feds was strong out of the gate last September, enjoying strong delayed-playback gains and earning a full-season order after just three outings.
Yet season-to-date, Feds‘ freshman run — which averaged 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, with Live+7 playback — ranked eighth in total audience out of ABC ‘s 10 dramas, and tied for No. 6 in the demo.
Discussing the series’ uncertain fate back in May, Nash shrugged to TVLine, “I haven’t heard anything, I’m the same as you. I’m a lady in waiting… I love my job at Rookie: Feds. I love the people that I work with, so being able to do another season of it would be like heaven to me.”
On one hand unfair to the cast, on the other hand it’s not like they’d be auditioning for other roles right now
Fair. But many of the cast wouldn’t have to audition. They’d get hired without having to read. Maybe, MAYBE, a chemistry read. But even that is unlikely. Most of the cast isn’t a lead actor level of performer, but they are high quality/high value supporting performer.
Dump Feds, order The Good Lawyer to series.
My understanding is that the delay in the pilot orders (super interested in The Good Lawyer!!) and this show’s renewal are unrelated to the news that Disney may sell ABC, since that was only recently publicly announced. But…does the specter of a potential sale cause even more delay? Was Iger’s statement a surprise to ABC, or was the idea already circulating privately? I’m now wondering if we may see mass cancellations and/or moves of previously renewed shows. I’d be interested in a TVLine article about this!
This is one show we would not miss. Love some of the characters, but didn’t enjoy watching the star’s lack of appropriate clothing for an FBI agent.
Just cancel or renew already! We’re one week from August. Same goes for The Good Lawyer. Order it or don’t. Same for HE. Renew or don’t. I understand double strikes are going on, but the those shows cannot be in limbo until 2060. 😄
Keep the show but fire Nash!!