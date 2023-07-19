The Rookie: Feds on the Bubble: Cast Still on Hold for Potential Season 2 as ABC Nail-Biter Drags On

The Rookie: Feds‘ chances of surviving past its, er, rookie season are holding firm at 50/50.

As ABC continues to debate the pros and cons of renewing the Niecy Nash-led spinoff, TVLine has learned that the network and its sister studio still retain a contractual hold on the primary cast for a potential Season 2.

The procedural remains one of two series still in limbo at ABC. The other, Home Economics, received a vote of semi-confidence late last month when the cast’s contract options were extended. (Feds is on a different contract cycle than Home Economics, rendering an extension unnecessary at this time; here’s a rundown of the final four broadcast shows still on the bubble.)

On the pilot front, ABC is still mulling a series order for Good Doctor spinoff The Good Lawyer.

Feds was strong out of the gate last September, enjoying strong delayed-playback gains and earning a full-season order after just three outings.

Yet season-to-date, Feds‘ freshman run — which averaged 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, with Live+7 playback — ranked eighth in total audience out of ABC ‘s 10 dramas, and tied for No. 6 in the demo.

Discussing the series’ uncertain fate back in May, Nash shrugged to TVLine, “I haven’t heard anything, I’m the same as you. I’m a lady in waiting… I love my job at Rookie: Feds. I love the people that I work with, so being able to do another season of it would be like heaven to me.”