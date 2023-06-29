Home Economics on the Bubble: ABC Extends Cast Options as Season 4 Remains in Play (Exclusive)

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
As ABC continues to crunch the numbers to see if Home Economics warrants renewal, here’s a potentially encouraging sign: ABC Signature and Lionsgate, the studios behind the show, have extended the options on the primary cast beyond this week’s deadline, TVLine has learned exclusively.
The Topher Grace-led ensemble comedy is one of two series still in limbo at ABC. The other, The Rookie: Feds, does not fall under the same June 30 cast option timeline, per sources. (Here’s a rundown of the final four broadcast shows still on the bubble.)
On the pilot front, ABC is still mulling the fate of Good Doctor spinoff The Good Lawyer.
At the conclusion of Home Economics‘ 13-episode third season in January, exec producer Michael Colton remained optimistic about the sitcom’s chance’s of seeing a fourth season.
“We know the network is very happy with the show.” he told TVLine. “And we have a very devoted fan base. We’re just waiting for the right people to weigh in. It’s a process. But we’re planning to come back. We have a lot more stories to tell. We’re hopeful.”
Reps for ABC, ABC Signature and Lionsgate declined comment.
I really hope this show gets renewed. It’s light, cute, funny, good cast. Always like Topher. Need a little uplifting humor amongst all of the deep, dark, depressing shows out there! Please renew it!!!
Hope gets renewed great show and very funny.
This is great news! This show is smart and funny, thought-provoking without being preachy. Love it.
I mean seriously???? We waited a month and a half for THAT???? Make a freaking decision already????!!!!!! You could have announced in May that you were extending their options!!!!
I think the writers strike has kept some bubble shows in play. It may work out cost effective In the end for ABC to renew this show.
Here’s the problem: the strike(s). Unless everything gets resolved in the next few months, a good chunk of television programs won’t be returning until 2024, potentially 2025, minus reality programming or shows that already have scripts finished (and that’s IF SAG doesn’t end up striking either). Even then, there’d still be a sizable delay. That’s partially why a lot of shows are getting canned when they’d otherwise be renewed. If you aren’t getting any original scripted programming for potentially 1-2 years, why spend the money? So that’s why a cast extension might be a good sign, even if the show does end up getting cancelled in the end.
I think it’s more Lionsgate being willing to share the burden of keeping the lights on during the strike. That’s the fun thing about co productions. You don’t have to go it alone during stuff like this.
SAG settled I think. It’s AFTRA (the actors) who authorized a strike in July
Writer’s usually have gotten together to plan for the next season already. Drama shows (1 hour shows) usually start filming by next week. If the writer’s strike was resolved tomorrow, the fall season couldn’t possibly begin until mid-October. My guess is that if the AMPTP doesn’t wise up and make a good deal with SAG-AFTRA and WGA by the end of July, then I sadly expect that not only are we looking at 16-episode orders, and the fates of some of these limbo shows sealed.
Should have been given more episodes this season a renewal for a full season 4. The show is so funny.
Please renew this show. The cast is great. We really love it
Love the show
Yes, ABC – renew the show! I promise to watch every episode, and not zap through the commercials!
I love Home Economics, but I cannot make that promise. I always fast-forward during all commercials.
I am definitely looking forward to Home Economics returning. It is one of my top 1 or 2 favorite comedies. It has a great cast.
In a just world, this series would be renewed already, have better ratings, and be a serious Emmy contender in contention for comedy, Jimmy Tatro and Karla Souza.
I would add Caitlin McGee to to that list of those who deserve Emmy recognition; she’s fantastic.
I’ve been waiting to hear about this show!!! They better renew it! I love these characters and need to see more! Please renew it ABC!!
Either renew it or not. Quit jerking us fans around and give us a decision already.
Bring it back! It is a new Modern Family with more of an edge. Love this show!
We love Home Economics! There are so many laugh out loud moments we sometimes have to run it back to hear dialog we missed. The cast is outstanding and well-balanced. I think there are years to go before a spin-off. They’re great!
Just renew the show already! It’s already bad enough they canceled Big Sky and The Company You Keep.
Renew it, come on! And give me more Holey Moley too….been waiting ages to hear if it’ll return.
I will give a vote for Good Lawyer green light. It looks fantastic.