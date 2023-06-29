Read Next: And Just Like That Recap: Carrie Gets Hit by a Fresh Wave of Grief, and Miranda and Che Hit a Rough Patch
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows

Home Economics on the Bubble: ABC Extends Cast Options as Season 4 Remains in Play (Exclusive)

Home Economics Season 4
Courtesy of ABC
Share

As ABC continues to crunch the numbers to see if Home Economics warrants renewal, here’s a potentially encouraging sign: ABC Signature and Lionsgate, the studios behind the show, have extended the options on the primary cast beyond this week’s deadline, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The Topher Grace-led ensemble comedy is one of two series still in limbo at ABC. The other, The Rookie: Feds, does not fall under the same June 30 cast option timeline, per sources. (Here’s a rundown of the final four broadcast shows still on the bubble.)

On the pilot front, ABC is still mulling the fate of Good Doctor spinoff The Good Lawyer.

At the conclusion of Home Economics‘ 13-episode third season in January, exec producer Michael Colton remained optimistic about the sitcom’s chance’s of seeing a fourth season.

“We know the network is very happy with the show.” he told TVLine. “And we have a very devoted fan base. We’re just waiting for the right people to weigh in. It’s a process. But we’re planning to come back. We have a lot more stories to tell. We’re hopeful.”

Reps for ABC, ABC Signature and Lionsgate declined comment.

For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

24 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. I really hope this show gets renewed. It’s light, cute, funny, good cast. Always like Topher. Need a little uplifting humor amongst all of the deep, dark, depressing shows out there! Please renew it!!!

    Reply

  2. Hope gets renewed great show and very funny.

    Reply

  3. This is great news! This show is smart and funny, thought-provoking without being preachy. Love it.

    Reply

  4. I mean seriously???? We waited a month and a half for THAT???? Make a freaking decision already????!!!!!! You could have announced in May that you were extending their options!!!!

    Reply

    • I think the writers strike has kept some bubble shows in play. It may work out cost effective In the end for ABC to renew this show.

      Reply

    • Here’s the problem: the strike(s). Unless everything gets resolved in the next few months, a good chunk of television programs won’t be returning until 2024, potentially 2025, minus reality programming or shows that already have scripts finished (and that’s IF SAG doesn’t end up striking either). Even then, there’d still be a sizable delay. That’s partially why a lot of shows are getting canned when they’d otherwise be renewed. If you aren’t getting any original scripted programming for potentially 1-2 years, why spend the money? So that’s why a cast extension might be a good sign, even if the show does end up getting cancelled in the end.

      Reply

      • I think it’s more Lionsgate being willing to share the burden of keeping the lights on during the strike. That’s the fun thing about co productions. You don’t have to go it alone during stuff like this.

        Reply

      • SAG settled I think. It’s AFTRA (the actors) who authorized a strike in July

        Reply

      • Writer’s usually have gotten together to plan for the next season already. Drama shows (1 hour shows) usually start filming by next week. If the writer’s strike was resolved tomorrow, the fall season couldn’t possibly begin until mid-October. My guess is that if the AMPTP doesn’t wise up and make a good deal with SAG-AFTRA and WGA by the end of July, then I sadly expect that not only are we looking at 16-episode orders, and the fates of some of these limbo shows sealed.

        Reply

  5. Should have been given more episodes this season a renewal for a full season 4. The show is so funny.

    Reply

  6. Please renew this show. The cast is great. We really love it

    Reply

  7. Love the show

    Reply

  8. Yes, ABC – renew the show! I promise to watch every episode, and not zap through the commercials!

    Reply

    • I love Home Economics, but I cannot make that promise. I always fast-forward during all commercials.

      Reply

  9. I am definitely looking forward to Home Economics returning. It is one of my top 1 or 2 favorite comedies. It has a great cast.

    Reply

  10. In a just world, this series would be renewed already, have better ratings, and be a serious Emmy contender in contention for comedy, Jimmy Tatro and Karla Souza.

    Reply

    • I would add Caitlin McGee to to that list of those who deserve Emmy recognition; she’s fantastic.

      Reply

  11. I’ve been waiting to hear about this show!!! They better renew it! I love these characters and need to see more! Please renew it ABC!!

    Reply

  12. Either renew it or not. Quit jerking us fans around and give us a decision already.

    Reply

  13. Bring it back! It is a new Modern Family with more of an edge. Love this show!

    Reply

  14. We love Home Economics! There are so many laugh out loud moments we sometimes have to run it back to hear dialog we missed. The cast is outstanding and well-balanced. I think there are years to go before a spin-off. They’re great!

    Reply

  15. Just renew the show already! It’s already bad enough they canceled Big Sky and The Company You Keep.

    Reply

  16. Renew it, come on! And give me more Holey Moley too….been waiting ages to hear if it’ll return.

    Reply

  17. I will give a vote for Good Lawyer green light. It looks fantastic.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
June 30, 2023
03:00 AM
And Just Like That...Beavis and Butt-HeadiCarlyThe Other TwoSecret ChefStar Trek: Strange New WorldsWarriorThe Witcher
08:00 PM
The BlacklistGeneration Gap
09:00 PM
The ChaseProject Runway
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad