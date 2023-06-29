Home Economics on the Bubble: ABC Extends Cast Options as Season 4 Remains in Play (Exclusive)

As ABC continues to crunch the numbers to see if Home Economics warrants renewal, here’s a potentially encouraging sign: ABC Signature and Lionsgate, the studios behind the show, have extended the options on the primary cast beyond this week’s deadline, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The Topher Grace-led ensemble comedy is one of two series still in limbo at ABC. The other, The Rookie: Feds, does not fall under the same June 30 cast option timeline, per sources. (Here’s a rundown of the final four broadcast shows still on the bubble.)

On the pilot front, ABC is still mulling the fate of Good Doctor spinoff The Good Lawyer.

At the conclusion of Home Economics‘ 13-episode third season in January, exec producer Michael Colton remained optimistic about the sitcom’s chance’s of seeing a fourth season.

“We know the network is very happy with the show.” he told TVLine. “And we have a very devoted fan base. We’re just waiting for the right people to weigh in. It’s a process. But we’re planning to come back. We have a lot more stories to tell. We’re hopeful.”

Reps for ABC, ABC Signature and Lionsgate declined comment.