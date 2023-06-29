The Morning Show Season 3 Sets Premiere Date: See First Photos of New Cast Members Nicole Beharie, Jon Hamm and More

Grab your giant coffee mugs and plaster a sincere-enough-for-7-am smile on your face: The Morning Show Season 3 now has a premiere date.

The Apple TV+ drama will return globally with two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 13, TVLine has learned. Single episodes will follow weekly through the finale on Nov. 8, for a total of 10 episodes.

The streamer also released several photos from upcoming episodes, including our first good look at cast newbies Jon Hamm (Mad Men), who’ll play corporate titan Paul Marks, and Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), who’ll play new anchor Christina Hunter. And, of course, we get a glimpse of returning players Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies.

Season 3 will find Charlotte Stroud (Homeland, Fosse/Verdon) taking over as showrunner, replacing Kerry Ehrin; executive producer Mimi Leder also will direct.

