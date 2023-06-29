The Idol Star Insists Season 2 Is Still in Play, Hints at a Shocking Finale Twist

Don’t write The Idol‘s obituary just yet.

Despite persistent buzz that the controversial HBO drama will be cancelled after its freshman run concludes this Sunday (9/8c), a Season 2 is still a distinct possibility, co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph tells our sister site Variety. “I think that everyone’s intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series. HBO has been very happy with it.”

In fact, Randolph — who plays Destiny, the manager of pop star Jocelyn — hints that seeds have already been planted in this week’s finale to pave the way for a Season 2: “There will be a turning [of] the table, and I think a really exciting set-up entering into Season 2… It will be very interesting to see how people respond to this last episode and see how things turn. It’s going to show you something different that we haven’t seen in a while.”

The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp as a pop starlet who falls under the spell of a mysterious club promoter played by The Weeknd, was plagued by bad press before it even premiered, with an explosive Rolling Stone article detailing turmoil behind the scenes, including the exit of original director Amy Seimetz and accusations of creating “sexual torture porn” leveled at co-creators Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and The Weeknd. The Idol premiered to scathing reviews at the Cannes Film Festival before debuting on HBO earlier this month. (TVLine readers gave the series premiere a stinging “D” grade.)

Rumors swirled of a swift cancellation, but HBO pushed back on that by tweeting out a denial: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.” The episode count, however, was reduced from an originally announced six down to five, with a source telling TVLine: “The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam took over and made significant changes. The story only ended up requiring 5.”

Would you watch a Season 2 of The Idol? And what are you hoping to see in the finale? Hit the comments to share your thoughts.