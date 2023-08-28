The Idol Cancelled at HBO

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Idol‘s tour is over: HBO has cancelled the controversial music industry drama starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd after just one season, according to our sister site Variety.
“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”
The drama from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson starred Rose-Depp as a Britney-esque pop starlet named Jocelyn who falls into an obsessive relationship with a mysterious club promoter played by The Weeknd. It was plagued by bad buzz before it even began airing, with an explosive Rolling Stone article detailing turmoil behind the scenes, including the exit of original director Amy Seimetz and accusations of creating “sexual torture porn” leveled at co-creators Levinson and The Weeknd.
The Idol premiered to scathing reviews at the Cannes Film Festival before debuting on HBO in June. Rumors swirled of a swift cancellation, and while HBO pushed back on those, the initially announced six-episode freshman season was reduced to five. Last month’s season finale saw Jocelyn fight back against The Weeknd’s character Tedros and use him to reinvigorate her career while cutting him out of her inner circle; read our full recap here. TVLine readers were not kind, giving both the finale and The Idol‘s freshman season a “D-minus” grade.
TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Were you hoping to hear a sophomore album from The Idol? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the cancellation.
Oh, how shocking…
Other top news story from today is water is wet.
LOL
Show was absolute trash, not a cancellation I can be sad about tbh!
Miracles do happen!
File this under “Least Surprising News EVER” and call it a wrap.
So now it can be entered as a limited series for awards consideration.
No, they can’t, it’s a scandal, it’s an outrage! (Oh, wait, I thought you said AMERICAN Idol. Never mind.)
I mean, I’d be thrilled if that was cancelled to.
This is not surprising…
The new powers-that-be running this service are terrible. I cancelled my annual subscription after the huge bloodbath several months back, when they cancelled over a dozen great shows, and then in the same breath announced there was goin to be a price increase. Sorry HBO, not a cool move. Sadly, I won’t get to see anything now that streams exclusively on the service, but I won’t be returning to it.
Where’s the guy who watched it with their kid but covered his kids eyes when you need him?
Just kidding. This is the BEST cancellation news ever.
This might be the least surprising cancellation of the season.
I’m surprised it wasn’t another Velma situation where the bad press drove people to hate-watch it and bring its numbers up. I mean, I’m relieved that didn’t happen twice, but also surprised it didn’t.
I truly believe that Velma was a project that got a shadow 2 year pick up from the word go. It would have taken something extraordinary for it to be cancelled after 1 year. It won’t survive year 2.
This is a good point. Most of the time animated shows need more than 10 episodes to be worth it. Futurama is going to get 20 episodes but split in half for two seasons.
Or maybe the MAX people are just trolling everyone out of boredom over being the worst streaming service by a mile.
Oh, no! How will we learn more about abusers being the real victims all along, because women are conniving and want it? Sad day for the real victims.
Truly one of the most disgusting things to ever hit a TV screen. Glad HBO came to their senses.
Good. And please stop giving Sam Levinson more opportunities to subject us all to his weird perverse fantasies.
oh thank god.
You know what? I am actually kinda shocked. I wouldn’t have been surprised if all the bad press and people hate watching got them a second season like it did “Velma”.
Zaslav actually did something I agree with for once.
Good riddance to bad rubbish
What a freaking tragedy! I bet The Weeknd will also be robbed of his Emmy!
I watched 2 episodes and that was more than enough for me. I got to see a shirtless Karl Glusman so at least there’s that.