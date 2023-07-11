Read Next: Men in Kilts’ Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Hobbit It Up in New Zealand-Set Season 2 — Watch Trailer
LaKeith Stanfield’s Apple TV+ Horror Odyssey The Changeling Sets Premiere Date — See First Photos

Parenthood can be a horror show — allow LaKeith Stanfield to elaborate.

The Changeling, an eight-part drama series starring and executive-produced by the Atlanta actor, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Sept. 8, TVLine has learned. The show is an adaptation of Victor LaValle’s 2017 novel about a father who is pulled into a strange, scary journey shortly after the birth of his baby boy.

Apple TV+ is calling the series “a fairytale for grown-ups” and “a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.” The Changeling will premiere with three episodes; one episode will follow weekly through the finale on Friday, Oct. 13.

In addition to Stanfield, the cast includes Adina Porter (American Horror Story), Clark Backo (Letterkenny), Alexis Louder (The Terminal List), Jared Abrahamson (Travelers) and Samuel T. Herring. Malcolm Barrett (Timeless) will guest-star.

Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Terra Nova) wrote the adaptation and will serve as showrunner. The show’s EPs include Marcel, Stanfield, LaValle, David Knoller (Power, Big Love) and Jonathan van Tulleken (Upload).

Marcel was previously set to adapt The Changeling for FX, where it was originally in development in 2018

In addition to the premiere date, Apple TV+ also released some first-look photos from the series, as well as a poster, which you can scroll down to see.

Are you planning to tune into The Changeling? Hit the comments and let us know!

