Danny Masterson Scrubbed From That ’70s Show Activation at Comic-Con, Following Sexual Assault Conviction

Disgraced actor Danny Masterson has been scrubbed from That ’70s Show‘s 25th anniversary activation at San Diego Comic-Con.

Pictures obtained by Entertainment Weekly reveal that life-size photos of the ’70s ensemble do not feature Masterson, who co-starred as basement-dwelling hippie Steven Hyde. The activation is being hosted by the Laff television network, which airs reruns of the long-running sitcom weeknights at 9/8c.

In May, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape. The jury was deadlocked on a third rape charge and did not reach a verdict.

Masterson, known for his work on That ’70s Show and The Ranch, was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear in June 2020, regarding separate incidents of sexual assault against three women that allegedly occurred at Masterson’s home between 2001 and 2003. Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges in 2021; in the wake of his conviction, the actor now faces a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

This was the second time Masterson was tried for sexual assault: A previous attempt to prosecute him ended in a mistrial last November, following more than a month of testimony and several days of jury deliberations.

That ’70s Show: Here’s What Happened to Every Character on That ’90s Show View List

Earlier this year, Netflix launched That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show, which featured cameos by original cast members Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Ashton Kutcher (Kelso). Hyde was not referenced during Season 1.

The Underground Bunker was the first to report on Masterson’s absence from the SDCC activation.