Danny Masterson Scrubbed From That '70s Show Activation at Comic-Con, Following Sexual Assault Conviction

Disgraced actor Danny Masterson has been scrubbed from That ’70s Show‘s 25th anniversary activation at San Diego Comic-Con.

Pictures obtained by Entertainment Weekly reveal that life-size photos of the ’70s ensemble do not feature Masterson, who co-starred as basement-dwelling hippie Steven Hyde. The activation is being hosted by the Laff television network, which airs reruns of the long-running sitcom weeknights at 9/8c.

In May, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape. The jury was deadlocked on a third rape charge and did not reach a verdict.

Masterson, known for his work on That ’70s Show and The Ranchwas charged with three counts of rape by force or fear in June 2020, regarding separate incidents of sexual assault against three women that allegedly occurred at Masterson’s home between 2001 and 2003. Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges in 2021; in the wake of his conviction, the actor now faces a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

This was the second time Masterson was tried for sexual assault: A previous attempt to prosecute him ended in a mistrial last November, following more than a month of testimony and several days of jury deliberations.

That '70s Show Characters on That '90s Show
That ’70s Show: Here’s What Happened to Every Character on That ’90s Show
View List

Earlier this year, Netflix launched That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show, which featured cameos by original cast members Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Mila Kunis (Jackie) and Ashton Kutcher (Kelso). Hyde was not referenced during Season 1.

The Underground Bunker was the first to report on Masterson’s absence from the SDCC activation.

5 Comments

  1. Question: What is an activation? Is that a panel or some sort of interactive display? I’ve never heard the term before (in this context).

    Reply

    • Yeah I have no idea either. None of the actors or writers will be there so no idea what it means.

      Also is there any rape that isn’t forcible? If it wasn’t forced then it’s not rape.

      Reply

    • You stole my question, Frank P!!!! You owe me a question!!!!
      LOL
      But really, what the $#)% is it? That’s some very-insider convention or TV lingo there, that is …

      Reply

    • If you look at the linked website, it seems to be a big display with the front of the Formans’ garage, the Vista Cruiser, and a big cardboard standup of the cast photo.

      Reply

  2. OK, my curiosity got the better of me and I looked it up. In my humble opinion – which costs nothing and accounts for nothing, obviously – this is not a common enough term to be used without a minor explainer. But anyway, I copied the below from a Google search result, and it’s good enough IMHO – and again you know what that’s worth – to convey the meaning even if there are variations on the definition:
    .
    Activation: Fan activation is the process of attracting people, whether they be die-hard fans or casual bystanders, to your brand through some sort of experience. The end goal is to transform them into the ultimate fan, much like the Transformers in their post-activation state.

    Reply
