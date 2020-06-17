Danny Masterson Formally Charged With Raping 3 Women, Faces 45 Years in Prison if Convicted

RELATED STORIES Ashton Kutcher Explains Why It Was Time to End The Ranch, Takes a Swipe at Two and a Half Men

That ’70s Show and Ranch actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Wednesday.

All of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson’s home. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18.

If convicted, Masterson faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. Additionally, the DA declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

Masterson, who co-starred and executive-produced Netflix’s The Ranch alongside former That ’70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher, was fired from the show in Dec. 2017 after being accused of raping four women in the early 2000s. He last appeared in the Part 5 finale when his character, Rooster Bennett, was threatened at gunpoint and forced to leave town. (In Part 6, which was released in Dec. 2018, Rooster was killed off in a freak motorcycle accident). To help fill the void, Kutcher’s former Punk’d cohort Dax Shepard was cast in a recurring role.)

In the wake of his firing, Masterson put out a statement, which in part read, “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From Day 1, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

The investigation into Masterson’s alleged crimes was reopened in March 2017. The case was said to be ongoing as of July 2018.