Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Reveals the Rebecca Storyline That Has Her ‘Excited’ About a Potential Spinoff

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
If a Ted Lasso spinoff includes Rebecca, Hannah Waddingham is all in. “I want to see her through,” she tells the Los Angeles Times.
In a new interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Emmy winner (who is once again nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series) admits that she is excited about the prospect of a new show focused on a Richmond women’s league, which Keeley pitched BFF Rebecca at the close of Ted Lasso‘s May 31 finale.
“When Juno [Temple] and I read that, we didn’t know how we wanted to convey our excitement about the potential of that,” Waddingham says. “[In the script] I was meant to look up from the folder and just be like, ‘Oh, it’s on.’ But we couldn’t contain our excitement. So if you look at it, we do have a moment of ‘Aghhhh!'”
The unofficial series ender saw Ted return to Kansas to take a more active role in Henry’s life. Back in Richmond, Roy took over as head coach; Nate returned as assistant coach; Beard married Jane; Jamie reconnected with his dad; Keeley built back up her public relations firm with Barbara; Trent published The Richmond Way; and Rebecca reconnected with the Dutchman and his daughter. Afterward, Keeley presented the club owner with the idea of an all-female league.
“The hard part is the fact that unless I play her, Rebecca doesn’t exist anymore. And I want to see her through,” Waddingham says of a potential spinoff. “If you are left at a moment with the character, you want to see them through that moment. Does it work with her and the Dutchman? Does she have a female league? I mean, I hope so! It feels like it’s finished but not finished, because none of our lives are.”
Are you still holding out hope for a Ted Lasso spinoff? Sound off in Comments.
I’m here for any spinoff. Rebecca & Keeley works for me!
Does everything need to be Franchised? Really? Also given the current state of things, I don’t think there should be Spin-Offs.
Agreed. There’s value in “endings.” Sit on a wine too long, & it spoils. Don’t spoil Ted Lasso.
****SPOILERS FROM SEASON 3 FINALE IN MY ARGUMENT****
I assumed they had Ted wake up the way he did that if there was a 4th season they could potentially have it all be a dream. I think the show is more likely than not done, but they can always reverse course that way. Ted realizes he needs to win the Premier League before closing the chapter on things.
I think there is a lot of comedic potential with Richmond in the Champions League too and traveling to Spain, Italy and other countries.
Another path could be Ted coaching the AFC Richmond Women’s Team. You can introduce a whole new group of characters there, while still showcasing the men’s team simultaenously.
You can also just do an outright spinoff with a similar story of a female basketball coach from America taking the helm at AFC Richmond Women’s. “It worked with Ted, why not try it again?” Rebecca would argue.
Instead of continuing “Ted Lasso” without Ted, I’d rather see a show about a U.S. women’s soccer team. Rebecca could buy it and be a fish out of water in America.
I just wish Ted and Rebecca back together again, even if the Dutchman and the mother of Ted’s son are involved, even if there’s no hope Ted and Rebecca become a couple, even if there’s no lighting in their lives ever again, I just wish to see them back together with this new chapter in their lives.
Love Rebecca and Keeley and their friendship, I would definitely tune in for that story!
Absolutely want to see the show go on in any form but Rebecca at the helm would be great. I love all the characters and will miss Ted but the show must go on. Hope the writers’ strike gets settled soon.
I am 100% IN!!!! Beard could coach the women’s team! This would allow us to have characters from Ted Lasso pop in and out of episodes randomly. We’d have a great new set of stories in the women’s team and still the potential to see some old familiar faces. I love it! 10000000% Rebecca and Keeley yes!! One of TV best friendships (modern times anyway). Fingers crossed this actually happens. So darn much potential!