Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Reveals the Rebecca Storyline That Has Her ‘Excited’ About a Potential Spinoff

If a Ted Lasso spinoff includes Rebecca, Hannah Waddingham is all in. “I want to see her through,” she tells the Los Angeles Times.

In a new interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the Emmy winner (who is once again nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series) admits that she is excited about the prospect of a new show focused on a Richmond women’s league, which Keeley pitched BFF Rebecca at the close of Ted Lasso‘s May 31 finale.

“When Juno [Temple] and I read that, we didn’t know how we wanted to convey our excitement about the potential of that,” Waddingham says. “[In the script] I was meant to look up from the folder and just be like, ‘Oh, it’s on.’ But we couldn’t contain our excitement. So if you look at it, we do have a moment of ‘Aghhhh!'”

The unofficial series ender saw Ted return to Kansas to take a more active role in Henry’s life. Back in Richmond, Roy took over as head coach; Nate returned as assistant coach; Beard married Jane; Jamie reconnected with his dad; Keeley built back up her public relations firm with Barbara; Trent published The Richmond Way; and Rebecca reconnected with the Dutchman and his daughter. Afterward, Keeley presented the club owner with the idea of an all-female league.

“The hard part is the fact that unless I play her, Rebecca doesn’t exist anymore. And I want to see her through,” Waddingham says of a potential spinoff. “If you are left at a moment with the character, you want to see them through that moment. Does it work with her and the Dutchman? Does she have a female league? I mean, I hope so! It feels like it’s finished but not finished, because none of our lives are.”

