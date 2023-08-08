Ted Lasso Co-Stars Reunite on the Pitch for Real-Life Soccer Match — See Photos

They know they are, they’re sure they are, they’re Richmond ’til they die — or at least until they raise money for a good cause.

In a fun case of life imitating art, Ted Lasso co-stars Phil Dunster (aka Jamie Tartt) and Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya) reunited on Aug. 5, when they both participated in the Game4Ukraine charity soccer match. The event took place at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea Football Club regularly plays, and aimed to raise funds to rebuild a school damaged during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Still struggling to get my head around being involved in such a brilliant event,” Dunster wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, accompanied by a photo of his reunion with Jimoh, among other snapshots from the match. “Even if it did mean me woefully failing to mark either @therealjoecole [or] @clarenceseedorf for the 15 minutes I played.”

Unlike on Ted Lasso, where Jamie and Sam both play for AFC Richmond, Dunster and Jimoh were on opposing teams at Game4Ukraine; the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Other celebrity players included British radio host Roman Kemp and singers James Arthur and Chelcee Grimes, though the rosters were mostly comprised of current and former professional soccer players.

And there were clearly some Ted Lasso fans in the stands: In a video from the event, Dunster and Jimoh encounter some spectators reciting Jamie Tartt’s memorable chant from the show. (And it’s stuck in your head now, too!)

Though Apple TV+ has yet to confirm Ted Lasso‘s future one way or the other, the show released its presumed series finale on May 31 after a three-season run. The possible swan song racked up 21 total Emmy nominations in July, including a first-time nod for Dunster.