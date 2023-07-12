Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Celebrates ‘Extraordinary’ Co-Star Phil Dunster’s First Emmy Nod

Ted Lasso‘s bromantic dream team was well-represented in Wednesday’s Emmy nominations, and Brett Goldstein is “moved as f—k” by the recognition for himself and co-star Phil Dunster.

“Ahhhhhhhh f—k yeah! This is amazing!” Goldstein, who plays Ted Lasso‘s cantankerous Roy Kent, said in a statement after Wednesday’s list of nods was unveiled. “To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation. It makes me feel incredibly lucky, especially when it’s in the company of genuine acting legends.

“What an incredible list to be on and, at long last, it is wonderful to see my fit friend and extraordinary talent Phil Dunster be added to that list,” he continued. “Thanks as always to [Ted Lasso co-creators] Jason [Sudeikis], Bill [Lawrence], Brendan [Hunt] and Joe Kelly for inviting me onboard. I’m nothing without them and my fellow Greyhounds. What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic. Thank you to the Television Academy for making life a dream. I’m moved as f—k.”

Meanwhile, Dunster had this to say in an Instagram post on Wednesday: “Holy. Bloody. Hell. Thank you to the Television Academy for all the Ted Lasso love. This is such an incredible show to be involved in — full of joyful people who are really funny and very fit… none more so than my hunk of a castmate @mrbrettgoldstein who I’m so proud to be nominated alongside.”

Goldstein has already taken home two Emmy trophies for his work as Roy Kent, while Dunster has earned his first-ever nomination for playing Ted Lasso‘s cocky superstar-turned-redeemed team player Jamie Tartt. In this year’s Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series race, the co-stars are up against Anthony Carrigan (Barry), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) and Henry Winkler (Barry).

Ted Lasso picked up 21 total Emmy nods for its third (and presumed final) season on Apple TV+; go here for the full list of nominations. This year’s ceremony is currently slated to air live on Monday, Sept. 18, on Fox, but the ongoing Writers Guild strike (and potential Screen Actors Guild strike) may delay the event to as late as January 2024.

Were you happy to see Goldstein and/or Dunster on Wednesday’s nomination lineup?