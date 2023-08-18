Superman & Lois’ Bitsie Tulloch Reunites With Jordan Elsass (OG Jonathan) on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line

It’s the Kent family reunion we never thought we’d see: Bitsie Tulloch on Friday shared a snapshot of herself on the SAG-AFTRA picket alongside Superman & Lois co-star Wolé Parks. And who’s that next to them? Why, it’s none other than Jordan Elsass, who played Tulloch’s on-screen son Jonathan for the CW drama’s first two seasons.

A series regular since Superman & Lois premiered in 2021, Elsass opted not to return for its third season shortly before production began, leading producers to recast the role with Australian actor Michael Bishop. Elsass never gave an on-record explanation for his departure, but he did briefly discuss the decision in a Cameo he recorded for a fan in August 2022.

“It’s sad, it’s a real shame,” he said in the video. “I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it’s been rough.”

He then stressed the importance of taking time to himself, adding, “I’m still debating whether I’m even going to act for a while. I may go in a different direction. I know that’s definitely going to be disappointing to some people.”

We certainly aren’t disappointed to see Elsass on the picket line with Tulloch and Parks, the latter of whom is one of seven series regulars not returning full-time for the show’s fourth season. The hope is for Parks, along with the other departing cast members — Dylan Walsh (General Lane), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana), Erik Valdez (Kyle), Inde Navarrette (Sarah), Tayler Buck (Natalie) and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy) — to make guest appearances.

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) has been on strike since July 14 as part of ongoing labor disputes with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). Among the most pressing issues on the table is improving the formula for calculating streaming residuals and preventing artificial intelligence from replacing actors on set.