Suits Creator Says It’d Be ‘No Small Thing’ to Make a Revival Happen, Reveals the Reasons Why

Suits Revival Talk Netflix Records
USA Network
Suits creator Aaron Korsh — even in the wake of the “blue sky” series’ record-shattering success on streaming — seems a bit bearish on any sort of revival ever coming to fruition.

As the numbers have cascaded in for Suits‘ performance on Netflix (which since June 17 has hosted all but the ninth season) and Peacock combined, the legal drama has set and then repeatedly eclipsed the Nielsen record for billions of weekly minutes viewed for an acquired TV series.

And at last tally, it claimed the No. 13 spot for weekly minutes viewed for anything (with 3.88 billion).

As such, there has been understandable speculation about someone/anyone wanting to capitalize on Suits‘ resurgence by way of any sort of a revival. But series creator Aaron Korsh, during a Sunday evening Twitter [groan] X Q&A, made clear that it’d be “no small thing” to make that happen. If he and any cast even want to.

“Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works,” Korsh posted, amid the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. “Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…”

Korsh later made clear that even if a streamer/network expressed interest, “I would consider it but it’s not my priority creatively.”

And when one fan expressed their preference for “no reboot/anything,” opining that the USA Network drama “wrapped up everything beautifully” and that “very few reboots ever really work,” Korsh quote-X’d, “I don’t really disagree.”

Regarding the series’ mega-success on streaming, Korsh admitted that he got “slightly irritated” when some think pieces suggested that the reason why is because Suits is “mediocre and there are a lot of episodes.

“Then I remind myself that I’m proud of it and it’s dominating,” he added. “What more can I ask?

In between fielding queries about revival prospects and, of course, the Harvey/Donna romance (namely, grumblings that the eventual coupling didn’t get enough lovey-dovey scenes), Korsh also weighed in a bit on offshoots — other than the one-and-done, Gina Torres-led Pearson — that were mulled.

Suits executive producer Gene Klein had told TVLine in July that one proposal would have spotlighted Rick Hoffman’s lovably ornery lawyer, Louis Litt, though Korsh in his Sunday Q&A said that “was just an idea pitched once.”

Klein also told us they’d pondered “prequels where it’d be a younger version of, like, an ancillary character,” and Korsh on Sunday confirmed that one such origin story would have explored “young Robert Zane (played on the original series by Wendell Pierce), fresh out of law school in the early 90’s [sic],” but “The network wasn’t interested at the time. I would still do that.”

Are you still holding out hope that Suits will in some way be revisited, in the wake of its records-breaking streaming success?
  1. Young Robert Zane is still a great idea and it would be even better with a little present-day reflective narration from Wendell Pierce. I think a lot of people would go for that even without the Suits connection.

